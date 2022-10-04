ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte.

The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte was watching an artist paint a mural on the side of a building when he was gunned down at approximately 7:06 p.m.

Another man was shot in the incident but later survived. Lamotte was pronounced dead at the scene.

SFPD’s reward is for anyone who provides information “that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the killers.” Lamotte was 22 years old when he was killed.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SFPD Sergeant Barry Parker at (415) 553-9481. People who wish to stay anonymous can submit a tip at (415) 575-4444.

