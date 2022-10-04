Read full article on original website
Jen Keeler
2d ago
Trespassing! When asked or told to leave you need to leave. Sad she got shot.
Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
1 taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is in the hospital, says the Grand Rapids Police Department, after an incident in the southeast side of the city on Wednesday.
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
iheart.com
Man accused in local mother's murder returned to Kent County from Mexico
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A man who was found in Mexico following his alleged involvement in a Kent County murder has been returned to the Grand Rapids area to face charges. Yenly Garcia faces at least five charges, including murder, following the death of Mollie Schmidt. A not guilty plea...
Bus drivers play ‘hero’ role after boy, 2, abandoned on roadside by car thief
KENTWOOD, MI -- Two bus drivers are being lauded for helping a family get their 2-year-old boy back after the child was left abandoned on a roadside by a car thief. “They are heroes. They deserve all the credit,” Kelloggsville Public Schools Transportation Director Kristin Nickelson said about the two bus drivers.
66 animals seized from house in Leslie
Ingham County Animal Control officers, alongside Michigan State Police, seized 66 animals from a home in Leslie on Wednesday.
Leslie animal owner responds to seizure of 60+ animals
An Ingham county animal owner is speaking out after police removed 22 cats and 44 birds for living in alleged unsanitary conditions.
10-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Ottawa County collision with vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday in the Jenison area. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the girl was attempting to cross 20th Avenue, at Caroline Street, when she was struck by a northbound vehicle about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The girl was not wearing a helmet.
13-year-old Plainfield Twp. girl found in North Carolina, man traveling with her facing charges
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich — UPDATE Oct. 4, 1 p.m.: The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging the 19-year-old man accused of traveling to North Carolina with a 13-year-old girl this week. Marquaress Josephs and the 13-year-old from Kent County were found in North Carolina Monday evening. He's now facing...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
iheart.com
West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Person dies in Big Rapids house fire
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A resident died in a weekend house fire in Big Rapids, firefighters said. Her name has not been released.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
Ottawa County expungement clinic offers help clearing criminal records
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - People who need help getting old criminal convictions set aside can attend an expungement clinic the Ottawa County Public Defenders Office is hosting Oct. 28. Expungement clinics provide people an opportunity to begin the legal process of removing eligible felony and misdemeanor criminal convictions from their...
Longtime Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for Grand Rapids’ West Side seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A longtime Kent County commissioner faces a challenger Nov. 8 in the race for the board’s 14th District. Incumbent and Democrat Carol Hennessy will square off against Republican Jerri Schmidt in the election for the county board seat representing a majority of Grand Rapids’ West Side.
WZZM 13
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
