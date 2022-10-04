Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
State Liquor Stores Offering Half-Price Wine And Spirits
October marks the beginning of the crescendo of holidays that fall upon us in the final quarter of the year. Yet, this October, we have an extra cause for celebration because the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania will sell select wines and spirits for half their retail value!
World’s largest bobblehead unveiled at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to see the world’s largest bobblehead, you won’t have to travel far. Ollie, who towers over 16 feet tall, was just unveiled outside a Pennsylvania bargain store, breaking a Guinness World Record. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet broke the world record last...
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Poconos Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Pocono Mountains, also known as the Poconos, are most popular for their spectacular mountain views and range of outdoor activities. This beautiful mountain region in Pennsylvania attracts thousands of tourists yearly for the unforgettable experiences it provides.
Ice cream social held for summer readers
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students got a sweet treat for doing some summer reading. United Way of Wyoming Valley hosted the ice cream social at Kistler Elementary in Wilkes-Barre. Students from kindergarten through third grade were honored for reading six books during the summer months. Organizers hope the social encourages...
Labor shortage impacts pool service company
POCONOS, STROUDSBURG (WBRE/WYOU) — Many builder and trade companies in the Poconos say they’re struggling to make ends meet due to the labor shortage. With fall in full swing, many people are closing down their pools for the season. One local pool company tells Eyewitness News they’ve had to turn down jobs because they’ve gone […]
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PA Lottery scratch-off games produce big winners in Allegheny County
September was a big month for players of Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off games. Over $203 million in prizes were claimed across the commonwealth, including some big winners in Allegheny County.
Pennsylvania Is Home To The Best Small City In America, Website Says
Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. To help Americans put down roots in places offering good...
Workers charged with animal abuse at turkey farms in Pennsylvania
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — State police announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Troopers say 11 workers at seven Plainville Farms locations used cruel methods when capturing turkeys for food processing plants. According to police,...
Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: Classic, Popular Dishes Within The Regional Cuisine
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are often described as a regional fare where the dishes are praised for their use of local, seasonal produce, often with a combination of sweet and sour. Most of all, the meals are known for bringing comfort. Good for the soul, kind of foods.
