ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Poconos Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Pocono Mountains, also known as the Poconos, are most popular for their spectacular mountain views and range of outdoor activities. This beautiful mountain region in Pennsylvania attracts thousands of tourists yearly for the unforgettable experiences it provides.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Ice cream social held for summer readers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students got a sweet treat for doing some summer reading. United Way of Wyoming Valley hosted the ice cream social at Kistler Elementary in Wilkes-Barre. Students from kindergarten through third grade were honored for reading six books during the summer months. Organizers hope the social encourages...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Liquors#Fine Wine#Wnep
WBRE

Labor shortage impacts pool service company

POCONOS, STROUDSBURG (WBRE/WYOU) — Many builder and trade companies in the Poconos say they’re struggling to make ends meet due to the labor shortage. With fall in full swing, many people are closing down their pools for the season. One local pool company tells Eyewitness News they’ve had to turn down jobs because they’ve gone […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Pocono Update

Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania

Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
GREELEY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy