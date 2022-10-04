ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City …. A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. 17-year-old killed in New Kent County crash, 2...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history

Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor …. NACC partially closed for 2 weeks due to Parvo exposure. According to a press release, the shelter will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, over the next 14 days. New arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity on arrival and will vaccinate animals upon intake. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/nacc-partially-closed-for-2-weeks-due-to-parvo-exposure/
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
City
Newport News, VA
State
Florida State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Chopper Video: Multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/crash-shuts-down-part-of-rosemont-rd-in-vb/ Chopper Video: Multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/crash-shuts-down-part-of-rosemont-rd-in-vb/ Hardee’s Player of the Week: Oct. 5. This week's Hardee's Player of the Week is Western Branch's Shimique Blizzard. Don’t be fooled by fall; potentially deadly viruses …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Mixed verdict in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers

There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single …. There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt. WAVY News 10's Michelle...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County

A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City …. A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. 2...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Hampton Roads#Spirit Airlines#Orf#Smithfield Foods#Suffolk Abc
WAVY News 10

Barge catches fire in Newport News; 3 safely evacuated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three employees were safely evacuated from a barge on fire near Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday night. According to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the James River, about 150 yards from the shipyard. Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News

Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYmVe5. Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYmVe5. It’s National Taco Day! Taco Bell is bringing back …. Press conference: Spirit Airlines announces...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)

NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)

David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy