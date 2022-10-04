Read full article on original website
Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County. A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County.
Crews move steeple after it fell off Virginia Beach church
When the remnants of Ian blew through Hampton Roads last week, it toppled the Galilee Church's steeple in Virginia Beach.
Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history
NACC partially closed for 2 weeks due to Parvo exposure. According to a press release, the shelter will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, over the next 14 days. New arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity on arrival and will vaccinate animals upon intake.
Community helping VB firefighter battling rare cancer
A Virginia Beach community is coming together to raise money for a beloved firefighter and his family after he was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
Chopper Video: Multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
This week's Hardee's Player of the Week is Western Branch's Shimique Blizzard.
Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers
There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center.
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County
A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County.
Waste management truck, cars crash into home in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police are investigating the crash which took place around 2:30 p.m., within the 600 Block of S Rosemont Road.
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
Person “lucky to be alive” after I-95 shooting Thursday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Troopers say a person is “very, very lucky to be alive” after a reported shooting on I-95 early Thursday morning. 8News heard reports of the shooting on 95 northbound near Woods Edge Road around 2 a.m. Troopers say this is the...
Barge catches fire in Newport News; 3 safely evacuated
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three employees were safely evacuated from a barge on fire near Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday night. According to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the James River, about 150 yards from the shipyard. Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk...
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend.
Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
38-year-old woman stabbed in Newport News
Police confirmed that a 38-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds that are potentially life-threatening.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)
David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Opinion: The Virginia Beach Police Department should change practices that leave citizens, media in the dark
VIRGINIA BEACH — I recently told a Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson my company email doesn’t seem to work with a form the department requires when a journalist wants to ask questions. I’d brought up the apparent glitch at the beginning of the year, but I haven’t reached...
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach
The date ideas in Virginia Beach are lovely for a good time together. That’s because the romantic things to do in Virginia Beach are wonderful. You are reading: Things to do in virginia beach for couples | 72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach.
Family’s discovery adds new twist in mystery disappearance of Eastern Shore woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
