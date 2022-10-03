Read full article on original website
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
Somerville 27, Snook 12
SOMERVILLE — The Somerville Yeguas built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off the Snook Bluejays 27-12 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. Snook’s Lance Lara ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to cut Somerville’s lead to 14-12, but the league-leading Yeguas (3-4, 3-0) answered with two more scores to put away the game.
A&M Consolidated cruises to 41-0 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson on Homecoming
A&M Consolidated handled Pflugerville Hendrickson with ease as the Tigers rolled to a 41-0 win on Homecoming in District 11-5A Division I action Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Leading 24-0 at halftime, Consol controlled the clock well on both sides of the ball in the second half. The Tigers mounted...
Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17
HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday. Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries...
local roundup
Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic
DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic. A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.
Texas A&M volleyball team drops second straight match to Mississippi State
The Texas A&M volleyball team put up a better fight but for the second straight day lost to Mississippi State, this time falling 27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (10-8, 2-5) outhit the Bulldogs .258 to .248, had more digs (73-60) and...
No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match
BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros
BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
Cameron 48, Little River Academy 13
CAMERON — The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoemen used a huge first-half effort and big night from Kardarius Bradley to fashion a 48-13 victory over Little River Academy on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Bradley opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 68 and 50 yards in the first...
Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II
Though only a sophomore, Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II has already become a constant on the Aggie football team. When he’s away from football he’s constantly at the lake with a rod and a reel. He sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss
• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs
The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
College Station WR Beau Kortan doing all he can on, off field for Cougar football team
It’s all come full circle for Beau Kortan. The College Station senior remembers when he was the young guy at wide receiver learning from the older Cougars on and off the field. Now he’s returning the favor even if some of his teammates missing the bus can get annoying.
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night
Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
Katy native Jalen Milroe might earn first college start against Texas A&M
Katy Tompkins head football coach Todd McVey was driving last Saturday when his phone nearly blew up with text messages. His former quarterback Jalen Milroe suddenly found himself playing significant time at quarterback for top-ranked Alabama as the Crimson Tide closed out a 49-26 win at Arkansas. McVey later watched highlights of the game to see an athlete reminiscent of his former player but now showing so much improvement.
Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Alabama match up
Here’s how Texas A&M and Alabama match up against each other:. Texas A&M ran the ball well against Mississippi State early in last week’s game, but the Bulldogs stacked the line in the second half to stop Devon Achane. Alabama, which allows only 87.4 yards on the ground per game, will do the same. Haynes Kings’ legs could be a plus, but do the Aggies want him to risk getting another quarterback hurt? EDGE: ALABAMA.
