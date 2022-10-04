ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding

The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have changes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3C4IClW. Local schools release plans for Tuesday following …. The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have...
WAVY News 10

Barge catches fire in Newport News; 3 safely evacuated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three employees were safely evacuated from a barge on fire near Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday night. According to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the James River, about 150 yards from the shipyard. Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers

There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single …. There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt. WAVY News 10's Michelle...
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history

Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor …. NACC partially closed for 2 weeks due to Parvo exposure. According to a press release, the shelter will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, over the next 14 days. New arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity on arrival and will vaccinate animals upon intake. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/nacc-partially-closed-for-2-weeks-due-to-parvo-exposure/
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County

A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City …. A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3SYZhhs. NACC...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit Airlines coming to Norfolk International

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This is a different Spirit of Norfolk. Spirit Airlines and Norfolk International Airport announced Tuesday morning that the budget airline will start service at ORF on March 8, 2023. Spirit will offer nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and connection options to places such...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
