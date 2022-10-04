Read full article on original website
Chopper 10: Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of S Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach is currently closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Read the full story HERE.
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have changes.
Barge catches fire in Newport News; 3 safely evacuated
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three employees were safely evacuated from a barge on fire near Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday night. According to a Newport News Shipbuilding spokesperson, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the James River, about 150 yards from the shipyard. Newport News, Hampton, and Suffolk...
2 hospitalized after crash into tractor-trailer near Ray’s Shanty on Eastern Shore
NEW CHURCH, Va. (WAVY) — An 82-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after their Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer in northern Accomack County. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 175 (Chincoteague Road) in the area of Coardtown Road, Virginia State...
Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers
There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center.
Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history
Following the Funds: race for Newport News mayor likely to be the most expensive in history

NACC partially closed for 2 weeks due to Parvo exposure. According to a press release, the shelter will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, over the next 14 days. New arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity on arrival and will vaccinate animals upon intake.
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
Man dies after crash on Richmond Road in James City County
A 69-year-old man died after a crash Thursday morning on Richmond Road in James City County.
Dominion Energy weatherizes home for vet, gives tips to reduce power bill
A Chesapeake family received thousands of dollars worth of home improvements through Dominion Energy's 40 Homes in 40 Days project today.
Missing woman from Portsmouth found safe
Portsmouth police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing woman.
Man found dead at Ocean View bus stop, investigation underway
Police are now investigating after a man was pronounced dead in Ocean View in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
Spirit Airlines coming to Norfolk International
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This is a different Spirit of Norfolk. Spirit Airlines and Norfolk International Airport announced Tuesday morning that the budget airline will start service at ORF on March 8, 2023. Spirit will offer nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and connection options to places such...
Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
Dump truck overturns, spills dirt, onto Whaleyville Blvd
The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.
Man shot in the back on Ashlawn Drive in Norfolk
Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured a man late Tuesday evening in Norfolk.
Family’s discovery adds new twist in mystery disappearance of Eastern Shore woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend.
Man arrested following fire at 7-Eleven in Suffolk
According to a press release, Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a reported commercial structure fire just before 8:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Main Street.
