George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits To Absurd GOP Priority If They Win Back House
The Florida Republican pretty much summed up what the GOP has become, said critics.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Full List of People Republicans Plan to Investigate After Midterms
Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Attorney General Merrick Garland are among those the GOP could investigate.
California Democrat Katie Porter blasts local police as 'disgrace' in leaked text messages
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) called a local police department a "disgrace" after it arrested a man she lived with for allegedly assaulting another person last year.
Trump news - live: Trump responds to Jan 6 testimony while GOP threatens Google
While promoting her newly released book about Donald Trump on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confided that she believes the former president’s racist attacks are likely going to get worse.“He’s leaning into it pretty aggressively ... He was doing things like this in office as we know, but he seems to be leaning into racist statements,” the White House reporter told Don Lemon on Wednesday night.Meanwhile in Miami, the former president championed his administration’s hard-line immigration policies along the southern border as he courted a crowd of conservative Latinos at a Hispanic Leadership Conference.Among the claims made...
Ron Jon’s Record Is ‘Target-Rich’ for Dems—and Yet He’s Winning
When Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) announced in January that despite promising to retire after his second term, he’d run for a third for the sake of the nation, party strategists wasted no time in dubbing him the most vulnerable Republican Senate incumbent this cycle. But with just five...
Dem lead with Latinos halved in past decade, poll says
The results of the NBC/Telemundo survey results come after Republicans made gains with Latino voters in the 2020 election.
Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows
According to a new NBC News poll, Democrats’ support among Latino voters is slipping ahead of November’s midterm elections, down 26 points from this last time last year. NBC News’ Mark Murray explains why Democrats could be losing support among the Latino community and how Republicans are addressing certain key issues Latino voters are concerned about. Oct. 3, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will give a lecture next week at Notre Dame. Here's how to attend.
SOUTH BEND — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will speak at Notre Dame next week. The Wyoming congresswoman will address Notre Dame students, faculty, staff and alumni in a free event at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Washington Hall. She will also meet with undergraduate students belonging to the university's Menard Family Tocqueville Fellows. ...
Cheney knocks ‘growing Putin wing of the Republican Party’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday criticized her party for what she sees as a growing sector of the GOP that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages his attacks on Ukraine. “You know, the Republican Party is the party of Reagan, the party that essentially won the Cold...
