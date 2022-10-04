ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump responds to Jan 6 testimony while GOP threatens Google

While promoting her newly released book about Donald Trump on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confided that she believes the former president’s racist attacks are likely going to get worse.“He’s leaning into it pretty aggressively ... He was doing things like this in office as we know, but he seems to be leaning into racist statements,” the White House reporter told Don Lemon on Wednesday night.Meanwhile in Miami, the former president championed his administration’s hard-line immigration policies along the southern border as he courted a crowd of conservative Latinos at a Hispanic Leadership Conference.Among the claims made...
NBC News

Democrats lose support among Latino voters ahead of midterms, NBC News poll shows

According to a new NBC News poll, Democrats’ support among Latino voters is slipping ahead of November’s midterm elections, down 26 points from this last time last year. NBC News’ Mark Murray explains why Democrats could be losing support among the Latino community and how Republicans are addressing certain key issues Latino voters are concerned about. Oct. 3, 2022.
AOL Corp

Cheney knocks ‘growing Putin wing of the Republican Party’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday criticized her party for what she sees as a growing sector of the GOP that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin as he wages his attacks on Ukraine. “You know, the Republican Party is the party of Reagan, the party that essentially won the Cold...
