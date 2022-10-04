While promoting her newly released book about Donald Trump on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confided that she believes the former president’s racist attacks are likely going to get worse.“He’s leaning into it pretty aggressively ... He was doing things like this in office as we know, but he seems to be leaning into racist statements,” the White House reporter told Don Lemon on Wednesday night.Meanwhile in Miami, the former president championed his administration’s hard-line immigration policies along the southern border as he courted a crowd of conservative Latinos at a Hispanic Leadership Conference.Among the claims made...

POTUS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO