ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Pittsford

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCogX_0iKmit1y00

UPDATE:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled Monday evening. Police say the individual was found.

ORIGINAL STORY

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Monday for a man last seen in Pittsford.

Nicholas Scott, 24, was last seen in the area of Stone Road at Pittsford Lane. Investigators say he was wearing a gray hoodie with yellow writing and gray sweatpants.

Scott is around 200 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Woman shatters TV, stabs father during domestic dispute, deputies say

Salina, N.Y. -- A woman stabbed her father in the back during a domestic dispute in Salina Tuesday night, deputies said. Paris Gardner, 30, was intoxicated and arguing with her father and brother inside a home on the 100 block of Marsden Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
Syracuse.com

One person dead after chase involving 2 stolen cars ends with crash in Syracuse, deputies say

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person is dead after crashing a stolen car in Syracuse during a pursuit with deputies overnight that started in the town of Onondaga, deputies said. Around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the 5000 block of Majors Drive in the town of Onondaga for reports of a burglary that occurred while a resident was at home, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Sports
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Crime & Safety
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton PD confirms remains found

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here […]
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen

Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Scott
103.9 The Breeze

NY State Police Warn About Latest Scam and How to Prevent It

New York State Police issued a warning Monday on their various social media platforms about shady scammers, calling random New Yorkers, pretending to be members of the NYSP PBA asking for money. Here's how to prevent yourself or a loved one from being taken advantage of!. It's easy to see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Nexstar Media Inc
101.5 WPDH

Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York

New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy