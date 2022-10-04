ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WESH

Forecasters track disturbance, depression in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian, forecasters are keeping an eye on two activity spots in the Atlantic Ocean. As of Wednesday night, Tropical Depression 12 was about 575 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands. The storm had winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 13 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Atlantic Basin for Tropical Development in the Coming Week

Weather stations are monitoring the potential development of storms in the coming week after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida. The impact of Hurricane Ian was immense, resulting in a massive power outage, flooding, and damage. In recent news from Reuters, on October 3, 2022, Hurricane Ian resulted in over 80 dead. Search and rescue operations for affected communities have been continuing.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy