Read full article on original website
Related
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
Coastal storm to bring days of dreary weather along Northeast beaches
The storm, fed in part by energy left over from Ian, not only threatens to unleash damaging winds and flooding rain but also significant coastal impacts from southeastern Virginia to Long Island. After leaving behind a deadly path of destruction from Florida to North Carolina, Ian finally met its demise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach
The date ideas in Virginia Beach are lovely for a good time together. That’s because the romantic things to do in Virginia Beach are wonderful. You are reading: Things to do in virginia beach for couples | 72 Date Ideas in Virginia Beach: Romantic Things To Do in Virginia Beach.
WESH
Forecasters track disturbance, depression in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian, forecasters are keeping an eye on two activity spots in the Atlantic Ocean. As of Wednesday night, Tropical Depression 12 was about 575 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands. The storm had winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 13 mph.
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
What is storm surge, how does it happen and why should you be wary of it? Here is a quick look at storm surge. A storm surge is water pushed inland as a hurricane advances and makes landfall. How does it form?. Imagine a bowl of water. Put your hand...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Monitor Atlantic Basin for Tropical Development in the Coming Week
Weather stations are monitoring the potential development of storms in the coming week after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida. The impact of Hurricane Ian was immense, resulting in a massive power outage, flooding, and damage. In recent news from Reuters, on October 3, 2022, Hurricane Ian resulted in over 80 dead. Search and rescue operations for affected communities have been continuing.
Comments / 0