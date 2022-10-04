ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Dair Avenue in Harrison. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after car flips, hits pole in Westwood

CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash in Westwood that involves wires down in the roadway, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 6:14 a.m. at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Anaconda Drive. Police have confirmed that a vehicle flipped and wires were brought down...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash

GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on US 50 in Clermont County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on the interstate is causing delays in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the 12th St/Pike St exit at 8:37 a.m.
COVINGTON, KY
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have reopened following a crash I-75 southbound. According to ODOT, the left lane was blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Needmore Road due to a crash. OHGO is reporting that all lanes have since reopened. There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

