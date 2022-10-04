Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Takes on Baylor in Waco Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team continues its three-game stretch of conference games on the road with Baylor on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field at 7 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks are trying to earn their first conference win of the season. Kansas (7-5-1, 0-2-1...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Three Jayhawks Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition
IRVING, Texas – Kansas Women’s Basketball had three players earn a spot on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced on Wednesday by the conference office. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson received honorable mention.
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks in Top 6 After Opening Two Rounds in Arkansas
FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team concluded play for the second round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club, shooting a team score of 310 (+22) on the day and sit tied for sixth at +20. Junior Gunnar Broin sits alone in 2nd at -8, one shot back of the leader.
kuathletics.com
⛳ Hamilton Leads KU for Second Consecutive Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Behind an even-par second round by graduate senior Esme Hamilton, Kansas women’s golf improved 20 strokes from its first round and remained in 10th place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 11-team tournament field that...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Inside Kansas Football: Week 6
The game was chosen to be the host site of College GameDay after each team enters the second week of October ranked and unbeaten. Kansas is 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Big 12 play after defeating Iowa State, 14-11, on Oct. 1 in Lawrence, while TCU improved to 4-0 with a 55-24 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma last Saturday in Fort Worth.
kuathletics.com
⛳ Jayhawks Finish First Day at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Behind a five-birdie day in the opening round by graduate senior Esme Hamilton, Kansas women’s golf is in 10th place after one round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational played on the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Monday. The 11-team tournament field features seven team...
kuathletics.com
🥎 Softball to Play at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in February
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball head coach Jennifer McFalls has announced that her team will be participating in the 2023 Puerta Vallarta College Challenge, held on February 15-18, in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. While in Mexico, the Jayhawks will be facing off against Cal State Fullerton, Liberty, Ole Miss Sacramento...
kuathletics.com
🏈 No. 19 Kansas to Host No. 17 TCU with National Spotlight on Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009, the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast by FS1 with Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) Brock Huard (Analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline) on the call.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Raise Funds for the American Cancer Society
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The annual Coaches vs. Cancer Tipoff, usually conducted in Kansas City, Missouri, took a new look this year as it moved Lawrence, Kansas, and was labeled the Coaches vs. Cancer Rock Chalk Tipoff. The event, which has been held in KC its first 14 years of...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Former Men’s Basketball Captain Ron Franz Dies
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas men’s basketball captain Ron Franz died Monday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Kansas Athletics confirmed with Franz’ family. He was 76 years old. Franz played for three seasons at Kansas from 1965-66 to 1966-67 under head coach Ted Owens. A 6-foot-7 forward...
