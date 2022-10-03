ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden plans ‘further costs’ for Iran over protests crackdown

By Alex Gangitano
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dTPj_0iKmiV2e00

President Biden on Monday condemned the violence against protesters in Iran and said the U.S. will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of the violence against demonstrators.

The president in a statement said an announcement on the “further costs” will come this week and that the U.S. plans to hold Iranian officials accountable and support the rights of Iranians to protest freely.

“For decades, Iran’s regime has denied fundamental freedoms to its people and suppressed the aspirations of successive generations through intimidation, coercion, and violence. The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery,” Biden said.

Iranian women have been protesting the government following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the Morality Police two weeks ago. Biden said in his statement that the U.S. is holding accountable Iranian officials and entities like the Morality Police, which are the government’s enforces of the Islamic code of conduct in Iran.

The president said that the U.S. is also making it easier for Iranians to access the Internet, including by facilitating access to secure, outside platforms. Biden said he is “gravely concerned” about the “intensifying violent crackdown.”

Earlier on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is “alarmed and appalled” by reports of crackdown on students’ peaceful protests.

“They are rightly [enraged] by the death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian government’s treatment of women and girls, and the ongoing violent crackdown on peaceful protests,” she told reporters.

“This weekend’s crackdowns are precisely the sort of behavior that drives Iran’s talented young people to leave a country by the thousands to seek the dignity and opportunity elsewhere,” she added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Violence Against Women#Iranians#The Morality Police#Islamic#The White House
The Independent

Iran protests: Mahsa Amini ‘did not die by blows to head and limbs’, claims coroner

Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police sparked global protests, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs, an Iranian coroner has claimed.The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on 13 September for “inappropriate attire” after being caught wearing her hijab too loosely, the regime has said. Authorities claim she suffered a heart attack after being taken to a station to be “educated”, but her family deny that she had any heart problems and hold police responsible for her death.More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents

Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump's attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Anti-Putin and Lukashenko campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize

Human rights campaigners from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in what will be viewed by many as a rebuke to Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.The announcement in Oslo came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” was at its gravest since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, cautioning that Mr Putin is “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”Mr Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal”...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WGN Radio

Harris to make rare late-night appearance with Seth Meyers

Vice President Kamala Harris is making her late-night network TV debut with an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night.” Harris will sit down with host Seth Meyers on Monday’s show, the network said Thursday. The interview is a rare late-night appearance for Harris. Since taking office, she’s only appeared on one other late-night show, Comedy Central’s […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Ukraine’s children’s hospitals overcrowded

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including how Ukrainians created hospital trains and Joseph’s first visit to Lviv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout […]
WORLD
WGN Radio

Graham, Musk feud over invasion of Ukraine

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) feuded with billionaire Elon Musk over the SpaceX CEO’s proposed solution to ending the war in Ukraine in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Musk asked his more than 100 million followers on Monday to weigh in on his peace proposal, which includes giving the Crimean Peninsula to Russia and holding new […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s appeal in Trump special master case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track an appeal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the appointment of a special master to review thousands of pages of government records seized this summer from former President Trump’s Florida home.  The one-page order by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit sets […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy