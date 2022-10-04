ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Lose RB Latavius Murray to Broncos

By Bob Rose
 2 days ago

After leading the New Orleans in rushing yards on Sunday, Latavius Murray is poached off the Saints practice squad by the Denver Broncos.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Denver Broncos have signed RB Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Murray had 57 yards rushing and a touchdown in the Saints loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Murray has 5,549 yards rushing and 52 total touchdowns over a nine-year NFL career. He was with the Saints in 2019 and 2020, where he had 1,614 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. He was released by New Orleans during the 2021 training camp and played for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Murray was signed back to the Saints practice squad this year after not being with a team during training camp. Sunday's game in London has been his only action of the season.

Nov 29, 2020; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

Denver added Murray after losing leading rusher Javonte Williams for the year with an ACL injury. He’ll join Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Broncos backfield. New Orleans hopes to get RB Alvin Kamara back this Sunday. Kamara missed Sunday's game with a rib injury, which is why Murray was activated.

The Saints also have Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., and Dwayne Washington at the running back position. They've averaged 111 rushing yards per game after four weeks.

OurBlackYouth AreTheNewDevils
1d ago

I really hate that he was more productive in that one game back with us than Ingram has been since Ingram came back last year

