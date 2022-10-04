ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David beats Goliath: Aussie basketball team becomes the first-ever to beat an NBA side in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot to the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] by becoming the first Aussie team to beat an NBA side in history on Monday.

Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope of competing against the Phoenix Suns.

However the Adelaide squad, featuring three imports and a host of domestic talent, pulled off the David v Goliath feat to down the Suns 134-124 in a three-point scoring blitz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whYbU_0iKmiCW500
Cameron Thew, Kyrin Galloway, Kai Sotto and Hyrum Harris of the Adelaide 36ers react
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJzVe_0iKmiCW500
Craig Randall II celebrates back to back triples and Mitch McCarron defends Torrey Craig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468dwP_0iKmiCW500

The combined salary of the entire Adelaide 36ers squad is just $A1.7million compared to the $A270million roster the Suns had at their disposal - including Australian Boomer Jock Landale.

The 36ers are a product of a rebuilt NBL that came perilously close to folding a decade ago.

Powerhouse sides Sydney Kings, Melbourne Tigers, South Dragons and Brisbane Bullets had all folded leaving a mostly regional competition, flagging audiences and a threadbare television deal.

Today, under the ownership of Melbourne entrepreneur Larry Kestelman, the league has seen the Bullets and Kings return along with new franchises Melbourne United, South-East Melbourne Phoenix and Tasmania JackJumpers.

Now the league is regarded as one of the top 10 talent-wise in the world and the 36ers victory over the Suns has shown how far the NBL has come.

Former NBA, Australian Boomer and Melbourne Tigers player Andrew Gaze - widely regarded as the GOAT of Australian basketball - was at the game and said the US supporters were stunned by the quality of play from the 36ers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eBS8_0iKmiCW500
Robert Franks of the Adelaide 36ers drives to the basket and Mitch McCarron dribbles the ball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fWNh_0iKmiCW500

'They shot the slop out of it. The way they shot the ball was just extraordinary. To see the stunned Phoenix fans,' he said.

'I was in the crowd and just the reaction and respect [towards] this team that I was able to gauge – fans were asking questions 'why aren't these guys on our team?'. Amazing.'

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said the result was just the beginning for Australian basketball and pointed to the record number of Aussie players in the NBA as proof of the quality of talent in our country.

'When you have opportunities, you need to grasp it. This is not about us being the first; it is about us setting a standard for our competition and for our league,' he said.

'Right now, in our league we have the 'Next Stars Program', this program has been amazing for our league and generated players like Torrey Craig, Jock [Landale] and even Jack White. The guys like that get an opportunity to play at this level as well.

'I think there are a lot more players in Australia that you need to continue to look at in depth. I know we only play six months and it is not 82 games but that consistency and toughness is good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJ17H_0iKmiCW500
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton shouts a play to his team against the Phoenix Suns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiKxo_0iKmiCW500
Chris 'CP3'  Paul can't believe what he is seeing in his side's loss to the Adelaide 36ers

Suns star Devin Booker tried to compare the loss to the infamous Miami Heat capitulation in the NBA finals in 2011 with a Twitter post.

At the time Heat star LeBron James said: 'At the end of the day, all the people that's rooting for me to fail, they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today.'

Booker was widely mocked for trying to compare a pre-season loss to an Australian side to an NBA Finals exit.

Booker has since deactivated his Twitter account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219FhX_0iKmiCW500
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker during the NBA preseason game against the Adelaide 36ers

Suns coach Monty Williams tried to play down the loss.

'[We] just didn't give them the respect they deserved as a pro team,' he said.

But NBA superstar Chris Paul countered his coach's stance and admitted they had simply been beaten fair and square on the day.

'I know I definitely respected them, and I think the guys did,' he said.

'They played a heck of a game. It's a preseason game. Our first time playing together, not all of us, but some of us. We lost. Got to get ready for the next one.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIrN6_0iKmiCW500
Chris Ball escapes the attention of Adelaide defender Mitch McCarron on Monday 

Suns centre Deandre Ayton added that there were lessons to be learned ahead of their NBA campaign.

'Just to see how those dudes did not take this opportunity for granted,' he said.

'Those boys came out to play and they listened to their coach. They had their head on their shoulders and that's what's you expect out of a team coming to play an NBA team.'

Adelaide product Josh Giddey is another graduate of the Next Stars program and currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Giddey will get to line up against his old NBL side when the two teams meet in the next NBLxNBA clash on Friday.

Comments / 31

William Hearne
2d ago

Are you serious. The NBA team played their stars 22 minutes in the first half. The writer has once again left out the important details of the game. The Sun's were not playing a regular game but their first preseason game. You really think it mattered to them? And just like I keep saying, real fans don't just read trash, they investigate for themselves. I saw the game and the real Sun's seem more into evaluating the new players and roster spots than winning the game. I watch without sound so I can see for myself without hearing the stupidity like this article, so I know the truth. DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE. This game might have been meaningful for Adelaide 36ers and the hype machine media. But it wasn't to the Sun's. If it was then the Sun's would have played the entire game with the normal rotation and the outcome would have been different. Once again, DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE!

Reply(1)
8
John Rock
2d ago

It was a showcase for the Adelaide team who had already been playing together and had everything to gain by making a statement. But to the Suns it was nothing but thier first preseason exhibition practice where they wanted to get their youngsters court time and didn't want thier starters injured playing in a meaningless practice. The second half was predominantly guys who may not see the floor let alone make the team. Don't get to excited over one practice exhibition. The USA has won gold in every Olympics since the NBA players started playing (1996) with the exception of 1. In 2004 Argentina won gold,, but they had a starting lineup that featured 4 NBA players.

Reply
3
f the system
2d ago

To bad we can’t watch Europe games in the usa, and also how doesn’t “nba world champions” work when nba doesn’t play world league? It should be nba American championship

Reply(4)
2
