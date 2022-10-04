ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kneeland, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kymkemp.com

Hello, Little Caspian Kershaw Diaz

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
EUREKA, CA
Herald and News

Respite center opens to families of those who died in combat

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A respite center for families in the United States who have lost loved ones in combat since 9/11 will open Friday on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula. Betsy Reed Schultz led the work to renovate her Port Angeles bed and breakfast into a one-of-a-kind...
PORT ANGELES, WA
FOX40

Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Herald and News

3,000 people reached through Lomakatsi, Oregon Health Authority partnership

The Lomakatsi Restoration Project announced the completion and celebration of its first public health program which was designed to bring COVID-19 resources to underserved communities in Southern Oregon. Throughout a two-year period that wrapped up in June, Lomakatsi’s pilot program received $500,000 in grant funding that was used to reach...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arcata, CA
City
Kneeland, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Herald and News

Oregon likely to face more bird flu cases during migrations

Oregon is likely to face more cases of a deadly bird flu with fall migrations of geese, pelicans and other birds, state agriculture officials say. The state’s latest cases were announced by the Oregon Department of Agriculture in noncommercial flocks of chickens and ducks in Tillamook and Douglas counties. So far, 14 flocks in Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, Polk, Tillamook and Douglas counties have been infected. Officials have euthanized all of the birds – nearly 1,300 – to prevent the virus from spreading.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kymkemp.com

Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today

Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klamath Mountains#Mountain Range
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka is Budgeting $75,000 in Walking Around Money for a Select Group of Citizens to Spend on Local Projects, and It’s Offering a $100 Stipend to Up to 50 People Selected to Serve

Participatory budgeting is a hot new municipal trend in which a citizens’ committee is given a pot of money to spend as it sees fit, in order to improve a community or neighborhood. You might remember how Arcata employed it in the last budget year to fund some beautification projects in Valley West.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
lostcoastoutpost.com

A Tour Through the Half-Built Dream Mansion of Travis Schneider, Who Remains Hopeful Amid Mounting Permit Problems

Travis Schneider is optimistic. He’s optimistic about the future of his family’s partially built dream home despite a snowballing collection of permit violations, ongoing conflict with local tribes and a very public controversy over racist comments Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio made while advocating for Schneider’s permits.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
pnwag.net

ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast

The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
ACCIDENTS
Herald and News

Crater Lake planning prescribed burns

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Three prescribed burns are planned in the coming days and weeks at Crater Lake National Park. The park’s fire management staff are preparing to conduct three prescribed fire projects in the park this fall along Highway 62 South, near Mazama Village and Munson Valley.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy