kymkemp.com
Hello, Little Caspian Kershaw Diaz
Herald and News
Respite center opens to families of those who died in combat
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A respite center for families in the United States who have lost loved ones in combat since 9/11 will open Friday on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula. Betsy Reed Schultz led the work to renovate her Port Angeles bed and breakfast into a one-of-a-kind...
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
Herald and News
3,000 people reached through Lomakatsi, Oregon Health Authority partnership
The Lomakatsi Restoration Project announced the completion and celebration of its first public health program which was designed to bring COVID-19 resources to underserved communities in Southern Oregon. Throughout a two-year period that wrapped up in June, Lomakatsi’s pilot program received $500,000 in grant funding that was used to reach...
Herald and News
Oregon likely to face more bird flu cases during migrations
Oregon is likely to face more cases of a deadly bird flu with fall migrations of geese, pelicans and other birds, state agriculture officials say. The state’s latest cases were announced by the Oregon Department of Agriculture in noncommercial flocks of chickens and ducks in Tillamook and Douglas counties. So far, 14 flocks in Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, Polk, Tillamook and Douglas counties have been infected. Officials have euthanized all of the birds – nearly 1,300 – to prevent the virus from spreading.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:47 p.m.] Do ‘Not Come to School’: Modified Lockdown at Arcata Schools Following Instagram Threat
A picture of a countdown to 1:30 p.m. today with words warning followers not to come to school appeared on an anonymous Instagram account followed by a number of Arcata students. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “APD got called to the High School when more than one student...
kymkemp.com
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata High on ‘Modified Lockdown’ This Afternoon, After Discovery of Threats Posted to Instagram
Arcata High School is on “modified lockdown” this afternoon, after administrators discovered a threatening message posted to Instagram. There is a strong police presence at the school, administrators say, and the incident is being investigated. The following message was just sent to parents with children on the Arcata...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka is Budgeting $75,000 in Walking Around Money for a Select Group of Citizens to Spend on Local Projects, and It’s Offering a $100 Stipend to Up to 50 People Selected to Serve
Participatory budgeting is a hot new municipal trend in which a citizens’ committee is given a pot of money to spend as it sees fit, in order to improve a community or neighborhood. You might remember how Arcata employed it in the last budget year to fund some beautification projects in Valley West.
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Tour Through the Half-Built Dream Mansion of Travis Schneider, Who Remains Hopeful Amid Mounting Permit Problems
Travis Schneider is optimistic. He’s optimistic about the future of his family’s partially built dream home despite a snowballing collection of permit violations, ongoing conflict with local tribes and a very public controversy over racist comments Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio made while advocating for Schneider’s permits.
pnwag.net
ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast
The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Herald and News
Crater Lake planning prescribed burns
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Three prescribed burns are planned in the coming days and weeks at Crater Lake National Park. The park’s fire management staff are preparing to conduct three prescribed fire projects in the park this fall along Highway 62 South, near Mazama Village and Munson Valley.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt’s Bomb Squad Called In to Dispose of Explosive Device in Willow Creek
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 4, 2022, at about 7:40 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 39000 block of State Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible explosive device. The reporting party told...
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
