49ers offensive linemen hilariously make business decisions against Aaron Donald

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald needs extra attention from offensive linemen.

Though, the San Francisco 49ers went so galaxy brained during Monday night’s game against the Rams that they decided to leave Donald unblocked altogether on one offensive possession.

Instead, they opted to triple-team (!?) defensive tackle Greg Gaines, with rookie 49ers offensive lineman Spencer Burford seemingly making a business decision and sliding over with his fellow big boys up front to keep Gaines well contained.

There’s only one problem: they left a speeding bullet train headed right into the lap of San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the least shocking development in the NFL this season, Donald powered ahead untouched and blasted Garoppolo, who just had to chuck the ball into the field to avoid a fumble.

It would make sense for the triple team to have gone Donald’s way, being that he’s maybe the best-ever defensive tackle to ever play football.

No disrespect to Gaines, who is a fine player in his own right, but when you’re playing the Rams, you know who should get the most attention.

Naturally, Peyton and Eli Manning over on ESPN2’s ManningCast had some great commentary to go along with the bizarre lapse in blocking assignment.

Well, there’s always next series, 49ers. You know Donald isn’t going anywhere.

