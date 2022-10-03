ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
thebrag.com

Kelsea Ballerini denies throwing shade at Halsey

Kelsea Ballerini has denied throwing shade at Halsey in her new track ‘Doin’ My Best’. The song features the lyrics, “I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but / Wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked / If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Outsider.com

Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend, Firerose, Spark Engagement Rumors

Rumor has it that Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Firerose, are planning to say “I do.”. People began speculating that the couple got engaged earlier this month when both singers nonchalantly posted pictures of Firerose rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither mentioned the noticeable bling in their captions, but she appears to be intentionally modeling it for the camera. So some assume it is a cryptic way of sharing the good news.
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Page Six

Savannah Chrisley addresses rumors she’s dating country singer Matt Stell

Savannah Chrisley and Matt Stell are “better” off “as friends.” During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” the reality TV star was asked about her relationship with the country music star, 38, following rumors that the pair were romantically involved. “He’s just an awesome person,” Chrisley, 25, said, before revealing the pair did give dating a shot. “The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land.” Chrisley and Stell first met when she starred in his “Prayed For You” music video back in 2018, alongside her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, 28. The reality star went on to...
