Shania Twain Once Peed Herself On Stage and Hid It Discreetly
Shania Twain is a flawless entertainer with decades of experience in the industry. But that doesn't mean she hasn't had mishaps on stage. She even admitted she'd peed herself several times in the past.
Shania Twain Now Brushes Off Once Being Called ‘America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer’
Shania Twain has been a country music superstar for decades. But before she was a widely respected country singer, she was an unknown artist in Nashville. As she was coming up, she was branded as 'America's Best Paid Lap Dancer in Nashville.'
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
thebrag.com
Kelsea Ballerini denies throwing shade at Halsey
Kelsea Ballerini has denied throwing shade at Halsey in her new track ‘Doin’ My Best’. The song features the lyrics, “I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but / Wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked / If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”
EW.com
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL・
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend, Firerose, Spark Engagement Rumors
Rumor has it that Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Firerose, are planning to say “I do.”. People began speculating that the couple got engaged earlier this month when both singers nonchalantly posted pictures of Firerose rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither mentioned the noticeable bling in their captions, but she appears to be intentionally modeling it for the camera. So some assume it is a cryptic way of sharing the good news.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look At her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’
America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
startattle.com
Austin Montgomery The Voice 2022 Audition “I Can’t Help It” Hank Williams, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love with You)” by Hank Williams, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Austin Montgomery performs Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
‘Teen Mom’ Preview: Cory Shares Heartbreaking & ‘Scary’ News About His Newborn Daughter
The October 4 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is a bittersweet one for Cory Wharton. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Cory is anxiously awaiting the birth of his third daughter, but he also recently learned some heartbreaking news that he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd, her fiance Zach Davis.
Savannah Chrisley addresses rumors she’s dating country singer Matt Stell
Savannah Chrisley and Matt Stell are “better” off “as friends.” During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” the reality TV star was asked about her relationship with the country music star, 38, following rumors that the pair were romantically involved. “He’s just an awesome person,” Chrisley, 25, said, before revealing the pair did give dating a shot. “The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land.” Chrisley and Stell first met when she starred in his “Prayed For You” music video back in 2018, alongside her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, 28. The reality star went on to...
