7 times we told you Tony La Russa shouldn't be managing the White Sox

Tony La Russa’s second stint as manager of the Chicago White Sox came to an end on Monday.

The Hall of Fame manager announced he was retiring (again) following a heart procedure that his kept him out of the Sox’ dugout since late August. After compiling a 156-134 record over parts of two seasons, with one American League Central title and no playoff series victories to show for it, the White Sox are again on the market for a new skipper.

La Russa’s health obviously comes first and getting him back to 100 percent should be his and the White Sox’ only priority.

Yet the Sox should have never hired Tony La Russa in the first place.

The ousting of manager Rick Renteria after the 2020 season was supposed to represent the next phase of Chicago’s rebuild. With a young core locked in for years to come, the Sox seemed likely to hire AJ Hinch before going in a completely opposite and dramatic direction.

And that was even after learning La Russa had been charged with a second DUI days before Chicago formally announced his hiring.

But you already knew La Russa’s return to the White Sox was never going to work out. Because we told you so many times. In fact, let us count the ways.

1

When fans and MLB players couldn't believe the White Sox actually hired him

The fan response was pretty much expected.

Players like Marcus Stroman who said “no amount of money” would convince him to play for La Russa took things to a whole new level.

2

When barely two months into his tenure, he chastised his own player for hitting a home run because it broke the unwritten rules

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First La Russa said Yermin Mercedes “made a mistake” and there would be “consequences” for hitting a home run off Twins position player Willians Astudillo during a blowout of a bitter division rival.

That didn’t go over well in the clubhouse to begin with as team leader Tim Anderson made very clear on social media.

La Russa doubled down. And in an even more stunning twist, the manager endorsed the Twins intentionally trying to hit Mercedes later in the same series, setting off baseball fans everywhere.

3

When it seemed like he was taking managerial advice from fans behind home plate

Credit to this observant White Sox fan who La Russa may or may not have listened to before making a crucial substitution to get a pinch-runner in the game.

4

When La Russa nearly fell asleep in the dugout

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

5

When he called for intentional walks at the weirdest possible times

First La Russa intentionally walked Dodgers star Trea Turner on a two-strike count—only for Max Muncy to immediately hit a three-run homer.

Then he did it again to Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count a month later. And another month later he did it again on a 1-2 count to Oscar Gonzalez.

We’re still scratching our heads at those moves—let alone La Russa defending them.

6

When fans in Chicago started chanting "Fire Tony"...and he thanked them for their passion

The “Fire Tony” chants were always a blown lead away in Chicago, but the manager seemingly hit rock bottom when he responded to those chants in the bleakest way possible:

…The fact that they were here and they did say ‘Let’s go White Sox’ is amazing. It’s amazing fan support here, and I’ve got plenty of experience.

Yikes.

7

When it was clear the team could play better without him in the dugout

It might just be a coincidence that the White Sox started playing better at the end of August, when La Russa was put on medical leave, but to hear the players in the clubhouse say it, there was a change in energy when interim manager Miguel Cairo took over.

Good luck to whoever manages the White Sox next year. The bar is simultaneously high (winning the division) and incredibly low (staying awake during the games).