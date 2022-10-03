ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

7 times we told you Tony La Russa shouldn't be managing the White Sox

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHza4_0iKmgliK00

Tony La Russa’s second stint as manager of the Chicago White Sox came to an end on Monday.

The Hall of Fame manager announced he was retiring (again) following a heart procedure that his kept him out of the Sox’ dugout since late August. After compiling a 156-134 record over parts of two seasons, with one American League Central title and no playoff series victories to show for it, the White Sox are again on the market for a new skipper.

La Russa’s health obviously comes first and getting him back to 100 percent should be his and the White Sox’ only priority.

Yet the Sox should have never hired Tony La Russa in the first place.

The ousting of manager Rick Renteria after the 2020 season was supposed to represent the next phase of Chicago’s rebuild. With a young core locked in for years to come, the Sox seemed likely to hire AJ Hinch before going in a completely opposite and dramatic direction.

And that was even after learning La Russa had been charged with a second DUI days before Chicago formally announced his hiring.

But you already knew La Russa’s return to the White Sox was never going to work out. Because we told you so many times. In fact, let us count the ways.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

1

When fans and MLB players couldn't believe the White Sox actually hired him

The fan response was pretty much expected.

Players like Marcus Stroman who said “no amount of money” would convince him to play for La Russa took things to a whole new level.

2

When barely two months into his tenure, he chastised his own player for hitting a home run because it broke the unwritten rules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRrko_0iKmgliK00
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First La Russa said Yermin Mercedes “made a mistake” and there would be “consequences” for hitting a home run off Twins position player Willians Astudillo during a blowout of a bitter division rival.

That didn’t go over well in the clubhouse to begin with as team leader Tim Anderson made very clear on social media.

La Russa doubled down. And in an even more stunning twist, the manager endorsed the Twins intentionally trying to hit Mercedes later in the same series, setting off baseball fans everywhere.

3

When it seemed like he was taking managerial advice from fans behind home plate

Credit to this observant White Sox fan who La Russa may or may not have listened to before making a crucial substitution to get a pinch-runner in the game.

4

When La Russa nearly fell asleep in the dugout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rl7F_0iKmgliK00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

5

When he called for intentional walks at the weirdest possible times

First La Russa intentionally walked Dodgers star Trea Turner on a two-strike count—only for Max Muncy to immediately hit a three-run homer.

Then he did it again to Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count a month later. And another month later he did it again on a 1-2 count to Oscar Gonzalez.

We’re still scratching our heads at those moves—let alone La Russa defending them.

6

When fans in Chicago started chanting "Fire Tony"...and he thanked them for their passion

The “Fire Tony” chants were always a blown lead away in Chicago, but the manager seemingly hit rock bottom when he responded to those chants in the bleakest way possible:

…The fact that they were here and they did say ‘Let’s go White Sox’ is amazing. It’s amazing fan support here, and I’ve got plenty of experience.

Yikes.

7

When it was clear the team could play better without him in the dugout

It might just be a coincidence that the White Sox started playing better at the end of August, when La Russa was put on medical leave, but to hear the players in the clubhouse say it, there was a change in energy when interim manager Miguel Cairo took over.

Good luck to whoever manages the White Sox next year. The bar is simultaneously high (winning the division) and incredibly low (staying awake during the games).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Rick Renteria
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Chicago White Sox#The Hall Of Fame#American League Central#The White Sox#Betmgm Bet
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record with his 62nd and MLB fans were ecstatic

The American League has a new home run king and his name is Aaron Judge!. On Tuesday, on the second half of a double header, Judge broke the AL single-season home run record — previously held by Roger Maris — with his 62nd home run of the year. The blast was a solo shot, coming on the first at bat of the game for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers with Jesus Tinoco pitching.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy