NFL fans absolutely loved ESPN’s ‘Only Injuries in the Building’ animated graphic for the 49ers

 2 days ago
The 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. A year after making their second NFC title game appearance in three seasons, many thought San Francisco was capable of such play. Unfortunately, injuries have already started to sink some of those ambitions.

Four games into their 2022 campaign, the 49ers have lost their starting quarterback in Trey Lance (ankle; for the season), the NFL’s arguable best tackle in Trent Williams (ankle), and starting running back Elijah Mitchell. It’s a brutal scenario for a team in the conversation for the top roster in football.

It’s also an injury situation that ESPN decided to make light of before the 49ers took the Rams (-1.5) on Monday Night Football with an incredible graphic referencing the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building:

Oh … my goodness? Whoever decided to greenlight “Only Injuries in the Building” in a way that has 300-plus pound Trent Williams in a spooky tall New York apartment building — kudos to you. I hope you get everything you dream of in life, including creating more references to delightful shows on streaming services.

NFL fans loved ESPN's reference to "Only Murders in the Building"

NFL
