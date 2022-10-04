FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
Packers Are Signing Veteran Linebacker Off Saints' Practice Squad
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks
Lions Sign TE Shane Zylstra To Practice Squad
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Orleans Saints Are Signing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday
Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report
Brighton gets $450K from Broncos sale
Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad
Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Episcopal RB Braeden George
Bears Sign DL Jalyn Holmes To Practice Squad
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer
Colts bring Dezmon Patmon back to the practice squad
Steelers Make Four Practice Squad Moves
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0