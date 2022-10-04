Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Children struck by car in Peabody recovering after nurse mom performed life support protocols
Charges against the driver "will be upgraded," according to Peabody police. Two children who were struck by an SUV Friday afternoon while crossing a street with their mother in Peabody have been confirmed to be recovering from their injuries at home, and the driver is being charged. Laura Andree said...
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
NECN
Trial Underway for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler
The trial of a woman who is charged in a chain reaction crashed that killed a toddler in 2018 is underway Wednesday, which saw an emotional morning of testimony and evidence. Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath. Colin was with...
Driver that crashed into Danvers River facing speeding, negligent driving charges
The driver that crashed into the Danvers River late Tuesday night is now facing speeding and negligent driving charges, according to an official from the Salem Police Department. Police told Boston 25′s Drew Karedes Tuesday that the driver plunged into the water from a nearby roadway and was likely to...
Abandoned puppy found in Malden recovered, almost ready for adoption
MALDEN - An abandoned puppy found by police in July has had an incredible recovery.The police said that Bailey, a little chihuahua they found, was one of the worse cases of abuse they've seen. Bailey was emaciated, covered in scabs and only weighed 2 pounds when officers found him near the department.With the help of the Animal Rescue League, Bailey has gained weight and has new hair growing in."As you can see, he's doing very well in these conditions, and we hope he'll thrive. We hope that someday he'll get the home he deserves after the ordeal that he's been through," said Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.Bailey was named after the officer who found him. Rescuers say they are hoping to find a home for him soon, although he is not ready for adoption yet.Investigators are still looking for leads into who abandoned him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Malden Police.
NECN
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
WCVB
West Roxbury pedestrian struck by vehicle, suffers life-threatening injuries
BOSTON — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy road in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. Crime tape blocked off traffic late Tuesday night along Spring Street between Centre Street and Powell Street. The crash appeared to occur along a stretch of Spring...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
whdh.com
Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
WCVB
Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought
BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
fox29.com
Massachusetts man charged with mom's murder chokes on wet toilet paper, dies in custody
A Massachusetts man charged with murdering his mom, then setting her body on fire in front of her $900,000 Cape Cod home, choked to death on wet toilet paper in his jail cell over the weekend, authorities said. Adam Howe, 34, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford,...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
wgbh.org
‘I thought my kids were dead’: Students’ families call for change after shooting at Dorchester high school
An 18-year-old student was shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School Tuesday morning, following a stabbing last month at the Dorchester school. Another student, who police believe to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. A gun found in the area has been recovered, according to Boston police. “This...
