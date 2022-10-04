ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Trial Underway for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler

The trial of a woman who is charged in a chain reaction crashed that killed a toddler in 2018 is underway Wednesday, which saw an emotional morning of testimony and evidence. Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath. Colin was with...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Peabody, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Peabody, MA
Accidents
CBS Boston

Abandoned puppy found in Malden recovered, almost ready for adoption

MALDEN - An abandoned puppy found by police in July has had an incredible recovery.The police said that Bailey, a little chihuahua they found, was one of the worse cases of abuse they've seen. Bailey was emaciated, covered in scabs and only weighed 2 pounds when officers found him near the department.With the help of the Animal Rescue League, Bailey has gained weight and has new hair growing in."As you can see, he's doing very well in these conditions, and we hope he'll thrive. We hope that someday he'll get the home he deserves after the ordeal that he's been through," said Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.Bailey was named after the officer who found him. Rescuers say they are hoping to find a home for him soon, although he is not ready for adoption yet.Investigators are still looking for leads into who abandoned him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Malden Police.
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem

An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
DANVERS, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Broken Bones#Traffic Accident#Lopez Esteban
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought

BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WMUR.com

Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
ROCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston

BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy