FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDIO-TV
Breaking the ice: Norway girls’ hockey team visits Amsoil Arena to play the Icebreakers
Breaking barriers and increasing interest in girls’ hockey, several hockey players traveled all the way from Norway to skate in Amsoil Arena this afternoon. 20 members of the Baerum Wildcats’ 16-U girls team flew from Norway to Minneapolis, played a few games in the Twin Cities, and then came to Duluth.
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
Matchups to watch this week in Central Minnesota prep football
ST. CLOUD — The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm take their perfect record on the road as they square off against St. Francis Friday night. The Storm are 5-0 and now ranked No. 6 in the state Associated Press Class 5A poll. St. Francis is also 5-0 and tied at No. 7 in the AP poll with Chanhassen.
WDIO-TV
Prep volleyball: No. 6 Grand Rapids bests Hermantown, Ely stays perfect, Duluth East wins at home
The 17-2 Hermantown Hawks were trying to claw past 16-2 Grand Rapids volleyball who are ranked sixth in the state in Class AAA. The Thunderhawks flew past Hermantown winning in straight sets 25-22, 25-21, and 25-18. Not a single team has been able to best Ely who rode a 16-0...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis edges Waseca in section dual
The Red Wing girls tennis team played extremely well to end to the regular season, gained some extra confidence in the Big 9 tournament and are moving on the section playoffs. The 11th-seeded Wingers defeated No. 6 Waseca 4-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of team play in Section 1AA.
