Duluth, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls tennis edges Waseca in section dual

The Red Wing girls tennis team played extremely well to end to the regular season, gained some extra confidence in the Big 9 tournament and are moving on the section playoffs. The 11th-seeded Wingers defeated No. 6 Waseca 4-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of team play in Section 1AA.
RED WING, MN

