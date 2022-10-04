ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida deputy stabbed in the head by 14-year-old in Punta Gorda, sheriff says

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Charlotte County deputy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Babcock Ranch community, where the deputy was patrolling the area to enforce the county's curfew put in place after Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

North Port trailer homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — People living in the Harbor Cove community in North Port are still without power. It’s a trailer park community where most people living there evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Karl and Laurie Fredrick have been visiting the community since 1975. In 1999 they decided...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family-owned tropical fish farm in Plant City catches fire overnight

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before 2 a.m., Hillsborough firefighters rushed to a fish farm in Plant City. First responders received the report from a citizen who spotted the flames at 5-D Tropical, located on Bob Head Road. By the time firefighters arrived, a large metal building was fully involved. Crews...
PLANT CITY, FL

