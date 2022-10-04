Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
fox13news.com
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
fox13news.com
Florida deputy stabbed in the head by 14-year-old in Punta Gorda, sheriff says
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Charlotte County deputy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Babcock Ranch community, where the deputy was patrolling the area to enforce the county's curfew put in place after Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Pasco deputy rescues kitten ahead of Ian, names it ‘Hurricane’
A Pasco County deputy made an "unexpected new friend" last week as authorities prepared for Hurricane Ian to make landfall along Florida's southwest coast.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area volunteers continue to extend support to SWFL after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay area is rallying to uplift our neighbors hardest hit by the storm. From teens with Men of Vision picking up debris, to Tampa first responders assisting those in need and local churches doing what they can to help.
Mom disciplines children by burning their hands on stove, deputies say
A mother was arrested after deputies said she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove.
fox13news.com
Palmetto man stole $100K in disaster relief funds intended for Florida Moose Lodge chapters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Over $100,000 in disaster relief funds were stolen from the Moose Lounge in Palmetto – and police said they tracked down the suspect. On Tuesday, Palmetto police said they arrested William Luff, who took the money that the local chapter raised for the Moose Lodges impacted by Hurricane Ian south of them.
North Port trailer homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — People living in the Harbor Cove community in North Port are still without power. It’s a trailer park community where most people living there evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Karl and Laurie Fredrick have been visiting the community since 1975. In 1999 they decided...
fox13news.com
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
fox13news.com
Plant City mourns loss of Loretta Lynn who performed 7 times at the Strawberry Festival
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City community is mourning the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn. Loretta Lynn was known as the First Lady of Country Music, but to Joe Newsome, she was just Loretta. "I think she just related, especially to people like us," shared Newsome, who...
10-year-old boy hit by car in St. Pete
A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car on Wednesday evening, the St. Peterburg Police Department said.
fox13news.com
Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Family-owned tropical fish farm in Plant City catches fire overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before 2 a.m., Hillsborough firefighters rushed to a fish farm in Plant City. First responders received the report from a citizen who spotted the flames at 5-D Tropical, located on Bob Head Road. By the time firefighters arrived, a large metal building was fully involved. Crews...
2 bodies found after SUV gets swept away by hurricane flooding in Hardee County
Two people were killed Friday after their SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
