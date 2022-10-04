ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch the NBA Preseason

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The Sacramento Kings will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Preseason action on Monday night from the Crypto.com Arena.

The Kings are coming off a season where they won 30 games and will look to improve under the guidance of head coach Mike Brown. As for the Lakers, they finished out the year at 33-49 and will get LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook back along with the addition and attitude of Patrick Beverly that will make teams go crazy with his antics and play.

We have you covered throughout the NBA Preseason, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • When: Monday, October 3
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5)

O/U: 215.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

LeBron James just crowned Victor Wembanyama with a new nickname: 'He's more like an alien'

The Alien. It has a real nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It feels like that’s what we’re going to be calling Victor Wembanyama from this point moving forward. Obviously, he’d been on a lot of radars prior to Tuesday. But the basketball world tuned in when his Metro 92 team took on the G-League Ignite squad in Las Vegas and he did not disappoint.
NBA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Storm Back to Beat Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns rode a successful comeback to a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half of the game presented much of what came during the Suns’ first game against the Adelaide 36ers. The starters could hang with a team that caught fire early, but even the slightest mixture of the bench spelled disaster.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut

Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons’ first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, “amazing.” Simmons continued, “I’m grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Report: Draymond Green 'apologetic' after altercation with Jordan Poole at practice

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors made headlines with an altercation at practice, per multiple reports. According to Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, there was a physical altercation at the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Following an interaction that led to both players facing chest-to-chest, Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole. Practice quickly came to an end after Green and Poole had to be separated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Was it a snub for Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum to not get any MVP votes in the annual NBA GM survey?

The Boston Celtics had a good showing in the 2022 NBA general managers’ survey, but there were a couple of glaring snubs to the team and its players. Chief among them was the lack of votes for veteran point guard Marcus Smart in defensive categories — and an absence of votes for Jayson Tatum in the Most Valuable Player candidate projections.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers vs. Suns: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Lakers made their 2022 preseason debut on Monday at Crypto.com Arena versus the Sacramento Kings. Although L.A. lost, 105-75, it showed some reasons for hope and optimism. Its regulars played fairly well in the first half, especially on the defensive end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Observations from Lakers vs. Suns preseason game

The Los Angeles Lakers played very poorly overall in their first preseason game on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings, especially in the second half. Although the Lakers lost again, this time by a score of 119-115, they showed definite signs of improvement, especially in the first half when they played a rotation that could’ve passed as one used in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
