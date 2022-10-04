ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?

The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees stud rookie Oswaldo Cabrera cracks impressive list

One of the New York Yankees’ top players as of late has been rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has made a name for himself over the past 40 games. With injuries in the outfield, notably to Andrew Benintendi and the lackluster performance of Aaron Hicks, the Yankees gave Cabrera a chance to prove himself, despite his traditional position being at second base.
Empire Sports Media

Grading the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions with the regular season finale upon us

The New York Yankees were extremely aggressive at the trade deadline in early August trying to bolster the starting pitching rotation and add depth in the outfield. While some decisions were a bit more valuable than others, the Yankees walked away with a few very talented players who had the capabilities to make a significant impact and contribute to a World Series run.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin

The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
The Associated Press

Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry’s single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer, Cole struck out Nathaniel Lowe in the bottom of the first inning. Cole had four strikeouts in his previous start Sept. 28 at Toronto to match Guidry, whose 248 strikeouts came in 1978, when he was the AL Cy Young Award winner after going 25-3 with a 1.74 ERA. Guidry (1978-79) and Cole are among only four pitchers in Yankees history with multiple 200-strikeout seasons, joining Luis Severino (2017-18) and David Cone (1997-98). Cole’s 243 strikeouts last season are third on the team’s single-season list.
FOX Sports

Yankees face the Rangers leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (99-62, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (67-94, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-10, 4.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Rangers +121; over/under is 7...
ESPN

Mets' Starling Marte (finger) unlikely for wild-card series

NEW YORK -- The odds of New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte making the roster for the wild-card series are getting slimmer and slimmer. Speaking before Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals in the regular-season finale, Mets manager Buck Showalter admitted the outfielder's availability seems like a long shot when the postseason kicks off Friday, but also added, "never say never."
