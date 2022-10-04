Read full article on original website
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
cbs4indy.com
2 killed, 7 hurt in shootings stretching across Indy
INDIANAPOLIS –Violence spread across Indianapolis late Wednesday into early Thursday as two people were killed and seven others hurt in seven different shooting incidents. Among the investigations were a pair of double shootings that each had one fatality. Walk-in victim at Community Health North. The most recent incident was...
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested after woman dies in fatal weekend shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a woman this past weekend. Police say they received notice of the shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When officers arrived, they found Sabrina Travis, 35, laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. According to a release, Travis was pronounced dead at the scene.
wrtv.com
2 hurt, 1 killed in separate shootings on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded and one was killed in two separate shootings late Tuesday on the city's east side. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot about 6:20 p.m. in the area of East Washington Street and Euclid Avenue. Upon arrival, they located two people with gunshot wounds.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
WISH-TV
IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Community cooperation from Emerson Heights residents leads to arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is crediting help from community members as playing a crucial role in a recent arrest. According to police, community cooperation, investigative tools and technology, and work by IMPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force detectives combined to help solve a case and lead to the arrest of a teenage boy Monday night.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD emphasizes targeted investigations as city’s violent crime rate slumps
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has spent more than two decades trying to keep the people of Indianapolis safe from fellow citizens who would do them harm. ”I think there are more guns on the street, more people who are willing to use guns in whatever circumstances that they’re in, so, I think the world is different than it was in 2016 and 17 and, so, even comparing what people are willing to do now compared to then is different.”
cbs4indy.com
One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
WISH-TV
Case of man’s body found in woods on near-east side now ruled a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds late Monday morning in a wooded area on the near-east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the man’s body shortly before noon Monday while conducting a welfare check near Holloway and Langley avenues. That’ s in a residential area northeast of the I-70 overpass for Roosevelt and Commerce avenues.
wrtv.com
Residents start a petition for Irvington Arms Apartments after fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — "If it's taking this homicide for people to get the attention to what this building has been experiencing for the past 18 months of his ownership. It's really terrible that someone had to pass away," Lauren Bushman said. Irvington residents are searching for solutions after a man...
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
cbs4indy.com
East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.
Fox 59
1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
