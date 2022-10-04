Playing at home in any sports is supposed to be a decided advantage, but the Anchor Bowl series history suggests that it’s actually a disadvantage when Northside and Southside face each other with the trophy on the line. The rivals meet for the 22nd time in the series and the home team has won four times since 2003. The Seahawks prevailed at home in 2005, 2011 and 2015, while Northside’s only home victory came in the COVID-19 delayed spring season of 2021. Since this is an even year, the Panthers host.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO