Anchor Bowl 2022: County rivals square off in annual clash
Playing at home in any sports is supposed to be a decided advantage, but the Anchor Bowl series history suggests that it’s actually a disadvantage when Northside and Southside face each other with the trophy on the line. The rivals meet for the 22nd time in the series and the home team has won four times since 2003. The Seahawks prevailed at home in 2005, 2011 and 2015, while Northside’s only home victory came in the COVID-19 delayed spring season of 2021. Since this is an even year, the Panthers host.
Top Three: Joyner leads Seahawks to road win
Southside opened the Coastal Plains 1A conference season with a 22-8 victory at Pamlico County in the Fossil Bowl rivalry game, thanks in large part to senior Darren (DJ) Joyner, while Northside and Washington suffered road defeats. Pungo Christian had the week off. Darren (DJ) Joyner: The senior running back...
Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
MumFest back in New Bern this weekend
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Health Inspections Sept. 18-24, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 18-24, 2022. Burger King, 2961 Hwy. 17 S., Chocowinity, grade A, final score 96.5. Pizza Hut, 1310 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 96.5. Pungo Christian Academy Lunchroom, 983 W. Main St., Belhaven, grade A, final...
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
Southern Tuck in Belhaven changes ownership
BELHAVEN – Southern Tuck in downtown Belhaven has changed ownership and will mark its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cassandra Eible, a retail veteran with over 25 years of experience, became the new owner Sept. 1. The boutique has been a pillar of Belhaven, well known for its friendly atmosphere and affordable prices.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, September 11-17, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office during the period of September 11-17, 2022. Communicating threats, trespassing at 400 block of Whitley Road, Aurora, at 7:34 a.m. Found property, calls for service at 200 block of Old Mill Road, Chocowinity, at 9:08 a.m.
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
Atlantic Beach bridge work requires overnight closures
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – Drivers will encounter intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge Wednesday night for maintenance. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor that has been doing preservation work to the bridge needs to make adjustments to the substructure below the deck. The contractor plans to close the bridge to traffic in both directions […]
Marriages Sept. 18-24, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from September 18-24, 2022. Rebecca Renee Armstrong and Michael Scott Winbourne. Kathryn Moore Griffin and Billy Fredrick Warren Jr.
