First-year Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire already has the Red Raiders back to being a sneaky threat in the Big 12 Conference. With a 3-2 record through the first five weeks of the season, Texas Tech already has a pair of victories at home in Lubbock over opponents that were ranked nationally at the time — No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas. Its two early losses occurred on the road against Top 25 teams. Now, the Red Raiders turn their attention to yet another ranked foe — the fifth one in five weeks — as they travel to face No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
