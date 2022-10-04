MALDEN - An abandoned puppy found by police in July has had an incredible recovery.The police said that Bailey, a little chihuahua they found, was one of the worse cases of abuse they've seen. Bailey was emaciated, covered in scabs and only weighed 2 pounds when officers found him near the department.With the help of the Animal Rescue League, Bailey has gained weight and has new hair growing in."As you can see, he's doing very well in these conditions, and we hope he'll thrive. We hope that someday he'll get the home he deserves after the ordeal that he's been through," said Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.Bailey was named after the officer who found him. Rescuers say they are hoping to find a home for him soon, although he is not ready for adoption yet.Investigators are still looking for leads into who abandoned him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Malden Police.

MALDEN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO