CBS Boston

Abandoned puppy found in Malden recovered, almost ready for adoption

MALDEN - An abandoned puppy found by police in July has had an incredible recovery.The police said that Bailey, a little chihuahua they found, was one of the worse cases of abuse they've seen. Bailey was emaciated, covered in scabs and only weighed 2 pounds when officers found him near the department.With the help of the Animal Rescue League, Bailey has gained weight and has new hair growing in."As you can see, he's doing very well in these conditions, and we hope he'll thrive. We hope that someday he'll get the home he deserves after the ordeal that he's been through," said Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.Bailey was named after the officer who found him. Rescuers say they are hoping to find a home for him soon, although he is not ready for adoption yet.Investigators are still looking for leads into who abandoned him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Malden Police.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
whdh.com

Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
WCVB

Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought

BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
NECN

Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem

An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
californiaexaminer.net

Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail

In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’

They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man

A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
