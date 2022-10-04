Read full article on original website
Children struck by car in Peabody recovering after nurse mom performed life support protocols
Charges against the driver "will be upgraded," according to Peabody police. Two children who were struck by an SUV Friday afternoon while crossing a street with their mother in Peabody have been confirmed to be recovering from their injuries at home, and the driver is being charged. Laura Andree said...
nbcboston.com
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
Driver that crashed into Danvers River facing speeding, negligent driving charges
The driver that crashed into the Danvers River late Tuesday night is now facing speeding and negligent driving charges, according to an official from the Salem Police Department. Police told Boston 25′s Drew Karedes Tuesday that the driver plunged into the water from a nearby roadway and was likely to...
Abandoned puppy found in Malden recovered, almost ready for adoption
MALDEN - An abandoned puppy found by police in July has had an incredible recovery.The police said that Bailey, a little chihuahua they found, was one of the worse cases of abuse they've seen. Bailey was emaciated, covered in scabs and only weighed 2 pounds when officers found him near the department.With the help of the Animal Rescue League, Bailey has gained weight and has new hair growing in."As you can see, he's doing very well in these conditions, and we hope he'll thrive. We hope that someday he'll get the home he deserves after the ordeal that he's been through," said Malden Police Department Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.Bailey was named after the officer who found him. Rescuers say they are hoping to find a home for him soon, although he is not ready for adoption yet.Investigators are still looking for leads into who abandoned him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Malden Police.
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Norwood Early Childhood Center. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
fox29.com
Massachusetts man charged with mom's murder chokes on wet toilet paper, dies in custody
A Massachusetts man charged with murdering his mom, then setting her body on fire in front of her $900,000 Cape Cod home, choked to death on wet toilet paper in his jail cell over the weekend, authorities said. Adam Howe, 34, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford,...
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
whdh.com
Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
WCVB
Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought
BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
Salem PD: Driver okay but facing charges after car plunges into Danvers River
A driver is okay after his car plunged into the Danvers River near Salem’s Kernwood Bridge Tuesday night, Salem police told Boston 25. According to police, the driver climbed out the window and on top of the vehicle. Boston 25 was first on the scene and our cameras caught...
NECN
Driver Facing Charges After Vehicle Plunges Into Water in Salem
An SUV went off a bridge and plunged into the water Tuesday night in Danvers, Massachusetts. Police said one or two people were in the vehicle that fell from Kernwood Bridge into the Danvers River, but they got out. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. The driver, whose name...
californiaexaminer.net
Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail
In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper. Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
Register Citizen
After hitting barrier, woman killed by tractor-trailer on I-395 in Thompson, police say
THOMPSON — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Tuesday evening by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-395. State police said the commercial truck was heading south on the highway in the right lane when the driver saw two vehicles up ahead that were pulled over in the shoulder with their hazard lights activated.
whdh.com
Officials warn parents to keep an eye on kids after young girl was chased by coyote in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids after a young girl was chased by a coyote in Hingham Tuesday, prompting the town’s animal control to increase patrols in the area. The town’s animal control is stepping up patrols since many...
Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man
A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend. Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.
