Washington State vs. USC picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
The Washington State Cougars play the USC Trojans in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox.

USC is a 13.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

USC is -475 on the moneyline and Washington State is +340.

The over/under for the game is set at 65.5 points.

Pac-12 football Week 6 picks, predictions, odds:

Sports Chat Place: Take Washington State with the points vs. USC

It writes: "I’m going to try Washington State here. The Cougars put up a nice game against Cal, posting 415 yards (343 passing), 21 first downs and 6.4 yards per play. It wasn’t all perfect, though; Washington State went a tepid 6-of-14 on third downs and had a couple of interceptions. As for USC, they kept it rolling with another solid effort in the Arizona State win. The Trojans posted 485 yards of offense, 7.2 yards per play and 29 first downs. It’s a tall order, but if Washington State is on point here I think they can get in for a cover."

Doc's Sports: Go with USC to cover vs. Washington State

Tony Sink writes: "The Trojans are relinquishing 19.6 points per contest, which puts them 31st in Division 1. USC has given up a total of 772 yards rushing (154.4 yards/game) and 10 touchdowns on the ground for the year. Overall, they have allowed 98 total points. They have allowed 3 touchdowns through the air in addition to 204.2 yards per game, which has them ranked 43rd in the country. The Trojans defense has been on the field for 325 plays, which is 54th in the country."

Picks and Parlays: USC 47, Washington State 20

It writes: "USC has dominated this matchup, as the Trojans are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 ATS over the last 10 meetings head to head. USC has a very powerful offense that is averaging 42.2 points per game and the defense is holding opponents to an average of only 19.6 points per game. Washington State's strength is its passing which averages 289 yards per game but USC is allowing an average of only 204.2 yards passing per game."

Odds Shark: Washington State 35.6, USC 34.4

The site predicts that Washington State will upset USC on Saturday and is taking the over in the game in Los Angeles.

ESPN: USC has an 87.4% win probability vs. Washington State

The site gives Washington State a 12.6% chance to win the game.

Sports Betting Dime: USC 29.3, Washington State 20.4

The site's formula predicts that the Trojans will beat the Cougars in the Pac-12 game at the Coliseum.

