Hunter Greene shines again and finishes his rookie year with a Reds win

At the end of his first month in MLB, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene’s velocity had reached a low point of 93.4 mph. He allowed five home runs to the Milwaukee Brewers in early May. He was struggling to locate his slider, and Greene’s ERA reached 8.71.

Greene was the youngest starting pitcher in MLB, and he was facing the most adversity he had ever dealt with on the mound. He responded by making big adjustments and finishing the year with as much momentum as any rookie pitcher in MLB.

As the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, in front of an announced crowd of 11,291 at Great American Ball Park, Greene pitched six shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He opened the game with three consecutive strikeouts on pitches above 100 mph, and Greene wrapped up his rookie year with a 1.75 ERA across his final eight starts of the season.

"For any athlete or person in general, you put that much work in and hope that it goes your way," Greene said. "I’m never surprised when I go out there and I pitch well because of how hard I work. Really excited to take everything into the offseason. There’s still a lot more work to do, a lot of work. I’m looking forward to that, embracing it, and I can’t wait for next year.”

Greene had a season-changing meeting in early May with the coaching staff. He made some adjustments that turned around his season. And on Monday, Greene wrapped up a rookie year that Reds manager David Bell and Greene both called a success.

“He has a special talent and a special arm,” Reds first baseman Donovan Solano said. “For a lot of years, he can be the ace for this team. He looks like a veteran. He looked like an ace.”

He made 24 starts this year. In nine of them, Greene pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer. In his four starts since returning from the injured list in September, Greene has a 0.78 ERA in 23 innings.

Greene averaged nearly seven strikeouts per game this season, and his behind-the-scenes adjustments made the biggest difference.

"I’ve been impressed over and over again, really all year, starting with who Hunter is," Bell said. "He wants to learn, he wants to get better, he wants to be great. He’s very talented. With the fact he watches closely, observes, listens, talks to people, he asks questions, that’s what has allowed him to get better. He’s actually gotten better from the beginning of a Major League season to the end, doing it on the fly, trying to compete at this level for the first time. To make that many improvements, adjustments to whatever he’s needed to do to get better, it’s very impressive."

After the first month of the season, Greene had a few significant issues he needed to figure out on the fly. He wasn’t recovering well enough in between starts, so Greene wasn’t keeping his velocity consistent.

When Greene made mistake pitches, fastballs and sliders over the middle of the plate, experienced MLB hitters responded by hitting an average of 1.5 homers per game. He also walked four-plus hitters in four of his first seven starts.

So Greene and the coaching staff designed a routine he could use in between starts to build his strength. Pitching coach Derek Johnson helped Greene tweak his slider, and Greene developed a pitch that can tail off like a curveball or move like a cutter.

Greene became less predictable and more consistent. He developed a new strategy to mix his pitches, “doubling them up” so hitters couldn’t sit on his fastball. Greene’s mid-start routine gave his arm more “whip,” and he got over his inconsistent velocity.

He showed flashes of his potential in the first half of the year. When he threw 7 ⅓ no-hit innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Greene’s slider was nearly perfect. In standout starts against the Cardinals and Rays in the middle of the year, Greene’s fastball looked like one of the best in baseball.

Greene put it all together around the start of June. After allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings and throwing nearly as well in his following start, Greene won the NL Player of the Week award.

Since June 6, Greene has a 3.36 ERA.

"I've seen him pitch more than throw lately," Reds catcher Austin Romine said. "There's an emphasis on sliders and working changeups in there, so he's pitching more and when you've got 102 and pitching, it's going to help out a little bit."

The Reds are in the middle of a long rebuild, but Greene’s best starts this season were glimpses of what the future could look like. When the Reds’ trade deadline sell-off was in full swing, Greene delivered six shutout innings against the Marlins. When the Reds were spiraling in September, Greene returned from the IL and made one of the best starts of the Reds’ season, striking out 11 in six shutout innings versus the Cardinals.

Greene finished his season with three quality starts in his final four games, and everything was working for him on Monday against the Cubs. His fastball averaged 100 mph, and Greene forced 12 of his 14 swings and misses with that pitch. Greene’s velocity stayed consistent for the entire game, and his slider was regularly placed for strikes.

Greene has some of the most exciting pitches in the Reds organization, but Reds manager David Bell said there’s a difference between Greene throwing 100 mph with conviction and throwing 100 mph without it. For the entire second half of the season, Greene’s confidence never wavered.

"We’ve talked about how important starting pitching is and it starts with those guys," Bell said. "I keep saying this, but to make that much improvement in your first season, it’s really exciting for each guy. Hunter has done everything he needs to do to make that happen."

The Reds’ offense has been in a slump for two weeks, but they were opportunistic in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. Shortstop Jose Barrero advanced home on an error by Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and third baseman Kyle Farmer drove in a run with a flare single that landed just over the outstretched glove of the Cubs first baseman.

In a disappointing season for the Reds, Greene has mostly been pitching in games the Reds were trailing. Despite all of his quality starts, Greene entered Monday with just four wins all season.

Greene picked up his fifth win of the year on Monday, ending his rookie season with another example of what his ceiling can be.

"There’s a lot of dudes to look up to here," Greene said. "I know it was a tough season, but I would not use the record to define these players. These guys have had success before coming here and I know they will continue to have that success. It’s been great to watch them, to be a part of this team and to continue to see everybody grow.”