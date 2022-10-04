First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Back Past $19.5K Amid Fresh Hopes for a Fed Retreat; Binance's Failed Plan to Boost the Price of Luna Classic

Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction About Bitcoin
During a recent YouTube livestream, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson predicted that there would be more Bitcoin outside of the main chain than there is within the main chain five years from now. He believes that Bitcoin will be used by all sorts of decentralized applications, smart contracts and even...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
bctd.news
NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund
A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment
Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot
Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Accumulation Hits Seven-Year High, Flashing 2015 and 2019 Bottom Signal: Quant Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) is flashing a metric reminiscent of previous bear-market bottoms, according to Ki Young Ju, the chief executive of on-chain insights firm CryptoQuant. Ju notes on Twitter that BTC’s accumulation level has reached a seven-year high. “Over 6-month-old Bitcoins now take 74% of the realized cap. It was...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says He’s Loading Up on Bitcoin As BTC Makes Once-in-a-Decade Signal
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB says he is buying Bitcoin (BTC) again and highlights data trends suggesting the king crypto may be gearing up for a surge. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers he is seizing the opportunity to purchase the leading crypto as he has done at other times after significant price declines.
CoinTelegraph
'Violent' Bitcoin breakout due as BTC open interest nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed rangebound at the Oct. 6 Wall Street open with traders already planning for a “violent” breakout. Bitcoin whale activity highlights the importance of $19,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it moved up and down by only a matter of a...
