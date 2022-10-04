ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Former Colton High School trainer accused of sexually abusing 6 teenagers

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIRKa_0iKme5ql00

Former Colton High School trainer accused of sexually abusing teenaged football players 03:11

The daughter of a legendary high school coach is accused of sexually abusing several former Colton High School football players during her time as the team's athletic trainer.

"It took place basically everywhere within Colton High School," said the football players' attorney Brian Williams. "That would include the locker room for the varsity football players, training rooms, weight rooms, classrooms, bathrooms, in vans to football-related events and at a few homes."

Tiffany Strauss Gordon is accused of sexually abusing six teenagers decades ago. A lawsuit was filed against Strauss-Gordon and the Colton Joint Unified School District by the alleged victims from San Bernardino who are now in their 30s.

"The District has made itself, and will continue to make itself, completely available to the Colton Police Department," school officials wrote in a statement. "The District is committed to ensuring that law enforcement has access to all of the facts and information for their investigation."

The victims claim their now deceased coach Harold Strauss — a legend in football circles — and other staff were aware of the red flags of the sexual abuse.

One time, the lawsuit states, Strauss-Gordon disappeared with a player at her father's home after a team dinner and engaged in a sex act. Gordon's misconduct was not a secret and the abuse allegedly lasted for years, according to the victims' lawyer.

Another alleged instance of sexual abuse happened inside the locker room.

"Unexpectedly, Coach Strauss entered the locker room, interrupting Gordon's ongoing sexual assault of John Doe 7046," attorneys said in the lawsuit. "When Coach Strauss made his way through the locker room, he confronted the two and asked why the lights were off. Gordon made excuses claiming they were closing up and leaving."

Williams said that rather than doing something about the sexual assaults, coaches made jokes about Gordon's behavior calling it "Tiffany's special treatment."

"As you can see from our complaint, we believe there are several employees, coaching staff, personnel administrators at the school who failed these kids and so the school district is liable based upon the failures of its employees."

Comments / 16

XSoCal
2d ago

A friend in high school was banging one of our teachers and she would let him use her car at lunch time for us to go surfing if the waves were going off. It was a win/win situation.

Reply
9
Katelynn K
2d ago

The choir teacher when I was in HS was doing something similar. Her husband knew too and did nothing. She went to jail after she pissed off one of the teens she was banging because he got a girl pregnant and she said something stupid. Lost her job and a friend of mine in HS spent jail time with her. My girls will not be going to the same schools I went to. They are so much worse now. It happens more than people realize. There have been an insane number of stories just in my small town.

Reply
4
joshyyy08
2d ago

They are not victims lol throw them in jail also. They enjoyed that crap 💩

Reply
5
Related
CBS LA

2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor

Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

23-year-old man arrested in San Bernardino mall shooting: Police

Five days after a person was wounded in a San Bernardino mall shooting, police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Pablo Estrada, a San Bernardino resident, was identified as the shooter through “security footage, victim and witness statements,” the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release on Twitter.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Colton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Colton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
CBS LA

LASD commander files lawsuit for retaliation against whistleblower

Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower."LASD has held itself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight," Castellano's attorneys stated in the lawsuit. "While past sheriffs have retaliated against whistleblowers, Villanueva has taken vindictiveness, revenge, and retaliation to a whole other level and Villanueva's misconduct has led to approximately two dozen ongoing whistleblower lawsuits against the County."In the lawsuit, Castellano's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime#Colton High School
Canyon News

LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine

SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Armed suspect barricaded inside warehouse in Costa Mesa

Police are engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General's bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time. "We can confirm that special agents from our Bureau of Firearms were executing a warrant in Costa Mesa as part of an APPS investigation. The scene is...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
ROSEMEAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Long Beach man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend's partner, kidnapping son

A Long Beach man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting and kidnapping that occurred on Monday. According to police, the scene unfolded in the 3300 block of Andy Street a little before 10:30 a.m., when the man, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Dany Hernandez, shot his ex-girlfriend's partner. "He forced his way into the home, shot the victim, and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers' arrival," said Long Beach Police Department officers. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Ocasis Ku, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby...
LONG BEACH, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Local man arrested during the early morning last Tuesday for possession of unregistered firearms and “Ghost Gun” manufacturing equipment.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a local man arrested during the early morning on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 for possession of unregistered firearms and “Ghost Gun” manufacturing equipment. According to a press release...
BARSTOW, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
25K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy