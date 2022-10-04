ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Attorney says LAPD officer killed in training exercise was targeted for being a whistleblower 02:20

The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower.

Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death.

"LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage.

According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine.

"The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said.

Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping.

"I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said.

Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died.

"LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate.

