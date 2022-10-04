ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Group of Iowa scientists release annual climate statement, focused on trees

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 200 scientists at colleges and universities around Iowa signed a statement about climate change, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy tree population in the state. The 2022 edition of the Iowa Climate Statement, released by the University of Iowa Center for Global &...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

DITV: Wed Oct 5th, 2022

On this Wednesday edition of DITV, our anchors Johnny Valtman, Max von Gries, and Samantha Bielema share the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Keep watching to find out more on the Johnson County Agricultural embezzlement, a new broken MLB record, USG Student Health Services and much more!
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Botanical beverages

Bartenders and patrons enjoy The Greenhouse bar, located on East Washington Street in Iowa City. The establishment opened recently on Sept. 3, 2022, and is predominately owned by women. The environment incorporates a bar setting with plants, natural lighting, and greenery.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer

An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son

The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
KCJJ

University of Iowa wants audit on new North Liberty construction project

The University of Iowa is requesting an outside auditing firm to look at the construction on the new hospital and offices being built in North Liberty . The Gazette reports that the firm will be tasked with reviewing cost, contract compliance, management and payments on the project, which just got a budget hike of about 33 percent. The increase was mostly driven by inflation.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey goalie Grace McGuire holds down the fort

Iowa field hockey’s Grace McGuire has been a steady hand in the net since she earned the starting role during her junior season in 2020. The St. Louis native enrolled at Iowa in January 2017 after graduating high school early. She missed the 2018 season with an ankle injury then saw limited minutes in 2019, but McGuire has been a mainstay for the Hawkeyes ever since.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression

Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
CORALVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Addie VanderWeide displays disciplined demeanor

Sophomore outside hitter Addie VanderWeide is known for her calm and disciplined demeanor on the court. With nine newcomers added to Iowa’s 2022 squad by first-year head coach Jim Barnes, learning how to connect and communicate with one another on the court has posed challenges — but VanderWeide is someone her teammates can easily trust.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll

With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Marketplace sold for $14.3 million

A Tennessee-based retail and development company Brookwood Capital Advisors announced its purchase of the Iowa City Marketplace for nearly $14.3 million. The 237,000-square-foot marketplace, formerly known as the Sycamore Mall, is located on Sycamore Street in southeast Iowa. Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan. Twenty-four businesses currently occupy space in...
IOWA CITY, IA

