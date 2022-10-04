Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO