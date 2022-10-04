ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Yakima Herald Republic

Cody Easterday, who perpetrated $244 million 'ghost cattle' fraud, sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

The Central Washington rancher at the center of a nearly $250 million fraud scheme involving cattle that didn't exist was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Tuesday. Cody Easterday, 51, pleaded guilty last year in a so-called "ghost cattle" scam that federal prosecutors called "one of the largest thefts in Washington history." Easterday, who led a massive ranching firm, said a gambling addiction led him to forge invoices for roughly 265,000 cattle to Tyson Foods Inc., and another unnamed company, in an effort to cover expenses from losses sustained trading in commodity futures. His legal team requested a sentence that included three years of probation, including one year of home confinement, but no jail time.
YAKIMA, WA
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping

“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
REDDING, CA
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
CELEBRITIES
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sacramento

Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children.   The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...
TEXAS STATE
