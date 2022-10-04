Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Cody Easterday, who perpetrated $244 million 'ghost cattle' fraud, sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
The Central Washington rancher at the center of a nearly $250 million fraud scheme involving cattle that didn't exist was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Tuesday. Cody Easterday, 51, pleaded guilty last year in a so-called "ghost cattle" scam that federal prosecutors called "one of the largest thefts in Washington history." Easterday, who led a massive ranching firm, said a gambling addiction led him to forge invoices for roughly 265,000 cattle to Tyson Foods Inc., and another unnamed company, in an effort to cover expenses from losses sustained trading in commodity futures. His legal team requested a sentence that included three years of probation, including one year of home confinement, but no jail time.
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
After Rejection by Federal Judge, Couple Reaches New Plea Deals in Nuclear Submarine Secrets Case
More than a month after a federal judge rejected their plea deals, a couple accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government has reached a new agreement with prosecutors. “Based upon Defendant’s statements and the Government proffer, the Court finds that the plea is freely and...
Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper
A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping
“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
tvinsider.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, acknowledging they spent nearly an hour inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including time in a private Senate conference room. Members of the family are accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the...
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Official in Brett Favre Scandal Pushed Jail Time for 'Corrupt' Officials
Former Mississippi Governor Phillip Bryant made a political career out of punishing corrupt officials. He is now facing his own allegations of corruption.
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
Judge asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge named to review documents seized by the FBI last month at Donald Trump's Florida home pressed Trump's lawyers on Tuesday to say whether they plan to assert that the records had been declassified by the former president, as he has claimed.
Federal Judge Decides Safe Deposit Boxes Aren't Safe From FBI
The FBI seemingly misled a federal magistrate judge to obtain a warrant that let it seize the contents of hundreds of safe deposit boxes. But a federal judge says the raid did not violate the box owners' Fourth Amendment rights. Judge Gary Klausner ruled Thursday that attorneys representing several victims...
A Man Paid Bitcoin to a ‘Scam’ Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Service to Kill a Woman Who ‘Rejected His Advances.’ Now He’s Going to Federal Prison.
A 25-year-old Beverly Hills man who paid a dark web group $13,000 in Bitcoin to murder a woman he briefly dated is to spend five years in federal prison for a scheme the victim said “will haunt me for the rest of my life.”. Scott Quinn Berkett refused to...
Appeals court agrees with judge that Rapides business 'sale' was case of fraud
An appeals court has ruled a Rapides Parish judge was correct when she ruled a Lafayette-area man had used fraud to take a convenience store that later was destroyed by fire. In her August 2021 ruling, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch wrote it was “clearly convincing” that the supposed sale of...
