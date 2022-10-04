ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hobokengirl.com

88 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | October 6-9

Between pumpkin cinnamon rolls, trips to the farm for apple cider doughnuts, fall festivals, and all of the other fall-related things to partake in, your first week of October is sure to be full of fun happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Comedy Jam’s one-year anniversary at 902 Brewing, Autumn in Love at Hoboken Historical Museum, a mini and me Halloween-themed paint and sip at The Village Edgewater, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening from October 6th – October 9th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America

Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken’s Ragamuffin Parade is Back for Halloween

It’s that time of year again — the weather is getting chillier, the haunted vibes are settling in, and Halloween is ever so slowly creeping closer. October brings about some fun Halloween events and traditions locally, including Hoboken’s annual Ragamuffin Parade — which is finally back in full force after being impacted by the pandemic. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and last year’s 2021 parade was scaled back and didn’t have its usual costume contest. This year’s parade, which will once again feature the costume contest, will be held on Monday, October 31st. The line of march setup will begin at 3:15PM on Washington Street between 13th and 14th Street for an official parade start time of 3:30PM. Everyone is, of course, encouraged to wear costumes. Read on to see what to expect for this year’s Ragamuffin Halloween Parade in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Groundbreaking held for Hoboken's long-awaited Connect Project

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a development project in Hoboken that had been stalled for nearly 15 years. It's now getting new life from Gov. Phil Murphy's administration.Dubbed "Hoboken Connect," the new project promises to transform the area near the city's historic train station, CBS2's Christine Sloan reported.Some of the highlights are new office and retail space, including a European market and a rooftop terrace, plus infrastructure upgrades to increase bicycle and pedestrian access, as well as affordable housing in a city that has become too expensive to live in."This project is going to bring 20...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A New Bagel Shop is Coming to Downtown Jersey City

We can never seem to get enough of our bagels in Hudson County — so it’s always good news when a new bagel shop is hitting the scene. City Bagel & Deli is said to be coming to Downtown Jersey City at 301 Grove Street, a two-story house that was supposed to become the new Brua location. While there isn’t a lot of information available yet about this new shop, we do know it will serve bagels, coffee, and more — and that it will likely have more of a sit-down atmosphere rather than a grab-and-go style. Read on to see what we know about City Bagel + Deli, opening in Downtown Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut

A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
HACKENSACK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

New Bagel Shop Opening Inside Historic Home in Jersey City

Downtown Jersey City residents could soon have one of their culinary dreams come true as a property along a major thoroughfare will soon serve a delicacy that is synonymous with the Big Apple yet locally hard to find. Last week, a sign went up on a two-story house at 301...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

15 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a production baker to a wedding planner + coordinator — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
HOBOKEN, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
