It’s that time of year again — the weather is getting chillier, the haunted vibes are settling in, and Halloween is ever so slowly creeping closer. October brings about some fun Halloween events and traditions locally, including Hoboken’s annual Ragamuffin Parade — which is finally back in full force after being impacted by the pandemic. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and last year’s 2021 parade was scaled back and didn’t have its usual costume contest. This year’s parade, which will once again feature the costume contest, will be held on Monday, October 31st. The line of march setup will begin at 3:15PM on Washington Street between 13th and 14th Street for an official parade start time of 3:30PM. Everyone is, of course, encouraged to wear costumes. Read on to see what to expect for this year’s Ragamuffin Halloween Parade in Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO