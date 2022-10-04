Read full article on original website
Related
hobokengirl.com
88 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | October 6-9
Between pumpkin cinnamon rolls, trips to the farm for apple cider doughnuts, fall festivals, and all of the other fall-related things to partake in, your first week of October is sure to be full of fun happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Comedy Jam’s one-year anniversary at 902 Brewing, Autumn in Love at Hoboken Historical Museum, a mini and me Halloween-themed paint and sip at The Village Edgewater, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening from October 6th – October 9th, 2022.
‘So far to NYC!’ in former Jersey City resident’s film featuring Eighth Street at the New Yorker’s screening room
If growth in Jersey City is driven by its proximity to NYC, Yoo Lee’s short animated film, “7lbs 8oz,” speaks to another truth: there are older and longtime residents for whom Manhattan is far away and not a destination at all. Screening now at the NewYorker.com’s screening...
hudsoncountyview.com
Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America
Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken’s Ragamuffin Parade is Back for Halloween
It’s that time of year again — the weather is getting chillier, the haunted vibes are settling in, and Halloween is ever so slowly creeping closer. October brings about some fun Halloween events and traditions locally, including Hoboken’s annual Ragamuffin Parade — which is finally back in full force after being impacted by the pandemic. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, and last year’s 2021 parade was scaled back and didn’t have its usual costume contest. This year’s parade, which will once again feature the costume contest, will be held on Monday, October 31st. The line of march setup will begin at 3:15PM on Washington Street between 13th and 14th Street for an official parade start time of 3:30PM. Everyone is, of course, encouraged to wear costumes. Read on to see what to expect for this year’s Ragamuffin Halloween Parade in Hoboken.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groundbreaking held for Hoboken's long-awaited Connect Project
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a development project in Hoboken that had been stalled for nearly 15 years. It's now getting new life from Gov. Phil Murphy's administration.Dubbed "Hoboken Connect," the new project promises to transform the area near the city's historic train station, CBS2's Christine Sloan reported.Some of the highlights are new office and retail space, including a European market and a rooftop terrace, plus infrastructure upgrades to increase bicycle and pedestrian access, as well as affordable housing in a city that has become too expensive to live in."This project is going to bring 20...
jerseydigs.com
Rare to Market Oversized One Bedroom with Private Terrace Listed in Downtown Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Scott Waldman of Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. If your dream home features copious natural daylight and a private terrace, this beautiful residence in a highly desirable Jersey City location is waiting for you. The thirteenth-floor residence offers a...
hobokengirl.com
A New Bagel Shop is Coming to Downtown Jersey City
We can never seem to get enough of our bagels in Hudson County — so it’s always good news when a new bagel shop is hitting the scene. City Bagel & Deli is said to be coming to Downtown Jersey City at 301 Grove Street, a two-story house that was supposed to become the new Brua location. While there isn’t a lot of information available yet about this new shop, we do know it will serve bagels, coffee, and more — and that it will likely have more of a sit-down atmosphere rather than a grab-and-go style. Read on to see what we know about City Bagel + Deli, opening in Downtown Jersey City.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
RELATED PEOPLE
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut
A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
jerseydigs.com
New Bagel Shop Opening Inside Historic Home in Jersey City
Downtown Jersey City residents could soon have one of their culinary dreams come true as a property along a major thoroughfare will soon serve a delicacy that is synonymous with the Big Apple yet locally hard to find. Last week, a sign went up on a two-story house at 301...
hobokengirl.com
15 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a production baker to a wedding planner + coordinator — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
DSNY: Battery eyed as possible cause for ‘small fire’ in Sanitation truck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in a Sanitation truck in New Brighton on Thursday morning. A lithium battery is being looked at as a potential cause of the fire, according to a spokeswoman the city Sanitation Department.
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Comments / 0