ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Jason Kuzik, Lewiston's new Chief of Police

With 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada under his belt, Lewiston Chief of Police, Jason Kuzik, says he's ready to hit the ground running. "This is not an agency that is broken. It's not an agency that has really problems. Everybody can improve....
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Poodle hoarder sentenced to fine, probation, and community service

A Lewiston woman was sentenced Wednesday to a fine, probation, and community service for animal cruelty and neglect. Debra Groseclose sat quietly in Nez Perce County Magistrate court as Judge Karin Seubert conducted the hearing. Judge Seubert sentenced Groseclose to pay a fine of $750 plus court costs, 180 days...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI

On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Asotin County, WA
Lewiston, ID
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 3, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, October 3, 2022. Comp in the lobby and his speaking or relaying of details/what he needs is disjointed. Unable to give call taker his DOB or where his issue occurred. Stated a female came to him this morning and said her husband was going to arrest her.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Special note reminds Pullman Police why they serve and protect

Pullman Police recently shared on social media a very special reminder of why they do what they do, each and every day. According to the post, 18 years ago, Chief Jake Opgenorth, who was then an officer, was involved in the investigation of a series of home investigation sexual assaults in the City of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Two-day community flu clinic hosted by Tri-State Memorial Hospital

Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, from 9:00am – 6:00pm on both days. Both clinics will occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 1221 Highland Avenue, Clarkston, WA. Look for...
CLARKSTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Asotin Co#Kenaston Corporation
KLEWTV

LPD reminds drivers to pay attention, especially on 21st Street

LEWISTON, ID — A Lewiston driver was cited on Monday after police said she failed to yield to traffic on 21st Street. Around 11:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee, pulled out from a side street and ended up hitting another vehicle which had the right-of-way. The impact spun the Jeep around and tipped over onto its side.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

WSU commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Several events commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day will be taking place on WSU campuses over the next two weeks. Events on the Pullman campus begin Oct. 10 with a tipi assembling demonstration from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Todd Steps. Members of the public will be able to assist and prior experience is not required.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
PALOUSE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax

Comments / 0

Community Policy