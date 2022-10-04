Read full article on original website
Jason Kuzik, Lewiston's new Chief of Police
With 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Henderson Police Department in Nevada under his belt, Lewiston Chief of Police, Jason Kuzik, says he's ready to hit the ground running. "This is not an agency that is broken. It's not an agency that has really problems. Everybody can improve....
Poodle hoarder sentenced to fine, probation, and community service
A Lewiston woman was sentenced Wednesday to a fine, probation, and community service for animal cruelty and neglect. Debra Groseclose sat quietly in Nez Perce County Magistrate court as Judge Karin Seubert conducted the hearing. Judge Seubert sentenced Groseclose to pay a fine of $750 plus court costs, 180 days...
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
Clarkston man arrested for 3rd Felony DUI
On Monday, September 26, 2022, a driver, identified as Aaron Moses of Clarkston, crashed his truck along Down River Road. The truck burst into flames upon impact and started a small wildfire. According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses told Lewiston Police officers that after they pulled Moses from...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, October 3, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, October 3, 2022. Comp in the lobby and his speaking or relaying of details/what he needs is disjointed. Unable to give call taker his DOB or where his issue occurred. Stated a female came to him this morning and said her husband was going to arrest her.
Health advisory issued for Mann and Winchester Lakes due to Cyanobacteria
Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) in cooperation with the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are issuing a public health advisory for Mann and Winchester lakes located in Nez Perce and Lewis counties respectively due to cyanobacteria, also known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).
Special note reminds Pullman Police why they serve and protect
Pullman Police recently shared on social media a very special reminder of why they do what they do, each and every day. According to the post, 18 years ago, Chief Jake Opgenorth, who was then an officer, was involved in the investigation of a series of home investigation sexual assaults in the City of Pullman.
Two-day community flu clinic hosted by Tri-State Memorial Hospital
Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus will host their annual two-day Community Flu Shot Clinic on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, from 9:00am – 6:00pm on both days. Both clinics will occur at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Conference Room at 1221 Highland Avenue, Clarkston, WA. Look for...
LPD reminds drivers to pay attention, especially on 21st Street
LEWISTON, ID — A Lewiston driver was cited on Monday after police said she failed to yield to traffic on 21st Street. Around 11:30 a.m., the woman, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee, pulled out from a side street and ended up hitting another vehicle which had the right-of-way. The impact spun the Jeep around and tipped over onto its side.
WSU commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Several events commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day will be taking place on WSU campuses over the next two weeks. Events on the Pullman campus begin Oct. 10 with a tipi assembling demonstration from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Todd Steps. Members of the public will be able to assist and prior experience is not required.
WSU, Vandals Football Earn Wins on Homecoming Week
The Washington State Cougars beat California Bears 28-9, while the Idaho Vandals beat Northern Colorado Bears 55-35. Gianna Cefalu takes you through the highlights from both games.
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Josie Larson, Potlatch Loggers Volleyball
POTLATCH, ID– Setter Josie Larson has been a part of this volleyball team even before her freshman year. “I was a manager in the eighth grade,” Larson said. “I’ve grown up around it my older siblings played and I just fell in love with the game from a very young age.”
