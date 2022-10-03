There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Haleon plc (HLN) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.04, or +0.65%, to $6.18. Volume reached 9,713 shares, with price reaching a high of $6.24 and a low of $6.24. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Haleon plc Announces Exchange Offers for Certain Series of Notes Issued in Private Placements in Connection with the Separation from GSK.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO