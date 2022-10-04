Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams
On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 5)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
The Ringer
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five
Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
Fantasy Football Week 5 starts, sits, and sleepers
BOSTON -- If you've been flipping a coin to build your fantasy football roster each week, you've come to the right place. All those inner "start or sit" arguments that you've been having with yourself can come to an end.With Week 5 of the football -- and fantasy football -- season upon us, we turn to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg for a plethora of start and sit advice, with a handful of sleeper options as well.As always, best of luck while you hit the laboratory to concoct your roster this week.QuarterbacksStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston"Lawrence struggled with five turnovers...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I remember the first time I saw Sex and the City. Actually … let’s save that story — the full story — for another time. And if that time never materializes, so be it. Suffice it to say, when I was a junior in college I once saw about 30 seconds of Sex and the City, and what I saw convinced me that I’d probably be fine going the rest of my life without seeing more of it.
theScore
Cole Beasley retires after 11 seasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons, his agent told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons, and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent said. Beasley was...
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Kansas City Chiefs suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit of unexpected unfortunate news on Monday evening as their depth at the running back room took a bit of a hit due to a six-game suspension to one of the backs currently on the team’s practice squad. According to a report...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 5 WRs to Buy Low or Sell High – Why You MUST Trade for Drake London NOW!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
NFL World Reacts To The Keenan Allen Injury News
Los Angeles Chargers wide receive Keenan Allen missed yet another practice on Wednesday. The star wide receiver has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. It's unclear if he'll be back at practice at all this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. The NFL...
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
NFL Analysis Network
Fantasy Football: 5 Boom-Or-Bust Wide Receiver Plays In Week 5
We are at the quarter point of the NFL season as we head into Week 5. This is an important time for Fantasy Football owners as it could be the last time for them to cash in on a player outperforming expectations but they are unsustainable. Or, acquire a player that is on the cusp of breaking out.
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
NBC Sports
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt
Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
