Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places
Texas Organizing Project is demanding that Bexar County open 388 polling stations, far more than the 259 currently approved by the county.
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
Longtime Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch dies at age of 62
SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Bexar County at Law Judge Karen Crouch passed away Tuesday from injuries she sustained from a 2011 crash. She was 62. While attending a Vermont Law School training session back in 2011, the vehicle Judge Crouch was driving was hit head-on by an 18-year-old drunk driver. Her sister-in-law, Zyra Flores, was killed instantly.
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains
It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
Homeless encampment removed, but neighbor hoping she won't have to foot the bill
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Sue Ellen Hotchkiss' neighborhood is not one where you'd expect to see this, a homeless encampment that's been growing by the day since at least mid-August. Everything from a grill, to flammable items scattered around near brush, a danger to everyone who lives nearby including Hotchkiss's...
San Antonio-born army medic 'person of interest' in Martha's Vineyard flight investigation
A Venezuelan migrant allegedly identified Perla Huerta as the mystery woman who lured migrants onto the flights, the New York Times reports.
Jury finds USAA must pay $10M in damages over Hurricane Katrina case
This closes the second Hurricane Katrina case for USAA.
Sentencing continues for former Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence last month, could find out her punishment this week. The jury spent several hours deliberating in a widely publicized, two-week trial back in August. The charges brought in this case included evidence tampering...
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CPB warns
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed or assaulted by “bandits.”. CBP officials on Tuesday reported that in September, there were at least five robberies of...
Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing
Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground
SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
Grey Forest requests law enforcement presence from Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO – The City of Grey Forest has requested law enforcement presence from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, they will provide the City of Grey Forest 24/7 coverage and will assume all patrol responsibilities. BCSO says that they will...
San Antonio Police officer fired after shooting suspect trying to drive off at McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer still in his probationary period was fired Wednesday after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after officer James Brennand spotted...
CALL NOW: Help the children of St. Jude and you could win a dream home
SAN ANTONIO – Don't miss out on your chance to win a brand new home. For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes. The phone lines are...
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
Two teen boys fire over 100 rounds at wrong house, killing innocent woman, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said...
Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
