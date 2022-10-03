There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Constellium SE (CSTM) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.21, or +1.87%, to $11.46. Volume reached 3,378 shares, with price reaching a high of $11.46 and a low of $11.46. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Constellium Showcases Its Extensive Solutions at Aluminium 2022 Around the Theme “Together We Care, Together We Grow”.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO