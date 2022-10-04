Read full article on original website
Mama Bear
2d ago
Phoenix has gone to hell in a hand basket. It seems that crime and murders have gone up dramatically in the past 2 years!
Reply(1)
2
Related
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. According to a recent report, it takes MCSO almost two years to look into each internal misconduct investigation. City of Phoenix using smart cameras to make streets safer, improve traffic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It started a...
AZFamily
Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Advocates working to make trails safer after 2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I ended up riding through a puddle of blood': Witness recalls canal murder crime scene
PHOENIX — On Wednesday, prosecutors called a witness that described finding the scene where Angela Brosso was murdered in 1992. Charlotte Pottle told the court she was riding her bike along the Arizona Canal in November of 1992 when she discovered the crime scene. "[I] ended up riding through...
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of killing her cousin back in jail for third time
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers arrested a Peoria woman previously accused of killing her cousin, but this time for domestic violence charges on Tuesday. Police say this is the third time 29-year-old Brianna Zerth has been arrested in five months. Zerth was booked for criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
AZFamily
Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
AZFamily
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are searching for suspects after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers responded to the 911 call at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 and discovered a man with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
AZFamily
Boyfriend testifies, detective describes victim’s mutilated body in Phoenix Canal Killer case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joseph Krakowiecki and Angela Brosso spent Sunday, Nov. 8, 1992, doing and preparing to do the things they enjoyed most. The young couple picked up their mountain bikes from a bike shop, where they were being serviced. Brosso went on a bike ride in the evening while Krakowiecki baked a cake. The next day would be Brosso’s 22nd birthday, but she never made it back from the bike ride.
themesatribune.com
Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns
A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
25newsnow.com
Two, including juvenile, arrested for gun/car theft
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15 year old boy, and a 20-year-old man are in custody after an incident early Wednesday morning in Peoria’s Southside. Police say it began just before 3 AM when officers saw a stolen vehicle pull into a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Police investigating allegations against photographer at Buckeye school
PHOENIX — Police said Thursday they are investigating allegations of sexual offenses by a photographer contracted by a Buckeye elementary school. The Buckeye Police Department said they were notified about the situation on Sept. 2. Administrators at Freedom Elementary School said the photographer was on campus last month. The...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Chandler Police Searching For Man Accused Of Public Indecency and Stalking
Chandler Police are seeking help from the community in identifying a man accused of felony stalking and public sexual indecency and felony stalking in Chandler. The suspect was caught on video surveillance at or near a victim’s front door where he reportedly engaged in acts of public sexual indecency multiple times between June and September at an apartment complex near Cooper and Ray roads. On multiple occasions, the suspect stalked the victim.
AZFamily
Woman dies after crashing into a wall off the I-10 near downtown Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after police say she hit a barrier wall off of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Thursday morning. Phoenix police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a crash near the 16th Street off-ramp. Officers were able to talk with the woman, identified as 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante before paramedics took her to a nearby hospital where she later died.
AZFamily
Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
howafrica.com
Arizona Police Fatally Shoot Somali Man Who Allegedly Threw Rocks At Their Cars
The family of a Somali man, who was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks at their cars, is calling on authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding his killing. Police in a news release said that officers fatally shot Ali Osman on September 24, NBC News...
KTAR.com
Woman dies after vehicle runs into concrete barrier on Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX – A woman was killed early Thursday when her vehicle hit a concrete barrier on a Phoenix freeway ramp, authorities said. A single-vehicle collision at the Interstate 10 off-ramp to 16th Street was reported around 12:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The driver,...
AZFamily
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
Comments / 2