Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
Poshmark CEO sees 'much more global' business after Naver acquisition
Poshmark (POSH) is ready for its next chapter after South Korean internet company Naver agreed to buy the peer-to-peer digital marketplace for $1.2 billion in cash on Tuesday. "It's a great win for our shareholders, it's a great win for our employees, and ultimately, it's a very good win for our community," Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "By bringing Poshmark and Naver together, we actually invest in the right way, we accelerate growth, and, ultimately, build a much bigger and much more global Poshmark."
Poshmark Going Private in $1.2 Billion Deal With South Korea’s Naver
It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company. The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world. When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Goodwill launches online venture GoodwillFinds
Secondhand shopping received a digital jolt Tuesday when Goodwill launched GoodwillFinds, its first dedicated online marketplace. According to The Associated Press, GoodwillFinds will make roughly 100,000 donated clothing, toys and houseware items available for online purchase, while expanding the 120-year-old nonprofit’s internet presence that was previously limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
Amazon reportedly freezes hiring for the corporate wing of its global retail business
Amazon has kicked off a corporate hiring freeze for its retail division, according to a report. The New York Times broke the news after obtaining exclusive internal documents. Amazon would not be the only major company rolling back its hiring practices. Amazon has initiated a corporate hiring freeze for its...
China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites
People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Global Blue Acquires Majority Stake in Shipup, Expands Post-Purchase Tech
Switzerland-based retail technology and payments company Global Blue has acquired a majority stake in post-purchase technology provider Shipup. This investment adds to Global Blue’s mission of building an ecosystem of post-purchase technologies for retailers, and follows its acquisitions of eCommerce returns provider ZigZag Global and digital receipt technology provider Yocuda, Global Blue said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
Hyundai autonomous vehicle company makes landmark partnership
Uber announced today that they will expand their autonomous vehicle fleet via a partnership with Motional, a Hyundai subsidiary. Uber and Motional have agreed to a ten-year deal that the companies claim will make the largest autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the world. The partnership will have Motional supply Hyundai autonomous vehicles to Uber for ride-hailing and food/item delivery. Ironically, this follows news that Motional would be supplying AVs to Lyft as well.
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore
Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
This E-Commerce Stock Is Dominating Latin America
MercadoLibre is being tossed aside by Wall Street. Opportunity presents itself.
Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa
Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China
Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
