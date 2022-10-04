ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYsT3_0iKmc7Xn00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Charleston residence where Manriquez was hiding to evade arrest. Manriquez refused to surrender, and after several hours was removed from a crawl space beneath the residence’s basement floor. Officers found two bags of fentanyl totaling approximately 6.3 grams and $1,620 in Manriquez’s left pants pocket. Manriquez admitted that he intended to distribute some of the fentanyl found on his person.

On January 8, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at Manriquez’s residence. Manriquez admitted that he struck a female guest in the side of her head with his fist during an argument and then left the residence before officers arrived. The officers executed a search warrant at Manriquez’s residence and found a Walther HK MP5 .22-caliber rifle, a Ruger .22-caliber pistol, parts to a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol, $4,680 and drug paraphernalia including a scale and aluminum foil with a white powder residue.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Manriquez was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his felony convictions for distribution of U-47700, an opioid, and distribution of U-47700 and furanyl fentanyl in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on November 1, 2019.

Manriquez is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
POMEROY, OH
wchstv.com

Police chief reacts as Charleston nears record high for homicides

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If one more person is killed by another in the city of Charleston this year, it will become the deadliest in at least the last 22 years for West Virginia's largest city. Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt is paying close attention to the numbers...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges

COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
COAL GROVE, OH
Lootpress

K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Cross Lanes, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie White
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Fentanyl#Firearms#Prison
Lootpress

Multiple inmates treated for overdosing at South Central Regional Jail

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 3, 2022, members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment responded to South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Four inmates were administered Narcan and transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Three additional inmates were transferred to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Cross Lanes man sentenced for role in drug trafficking group

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The last person connected to a multi-state drug trafficking group was sentenced Monday on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was one of 17 people involved in the drug organization. According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, the scheme is tied to the distribution of 160 pounds of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl and other drugs from March 2019 to September 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check. Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor. According to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to drug distribution charges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty last week to distribution of almost 30 grams of methamphetamine in the area. According to information provided by the court, Kamaria J. Mitchell, 33, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to selling more than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of her home on November […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested in Beckley after U.S. Marshals find five pounds of fentanyl

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after authorities seized five pounds of fentanyl. U.S. Marshals say they executed a search warrant at 118 Laurel Terrace in Beckley and found approximately five pounds of fentanyl, a blender, and material used to mix the substance. The substance field-tested positive for fentanyl.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy