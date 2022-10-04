Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Charleston residence where Manriquez was hiding to evade arrest. Manriquez refused to surrender, and after several hours was removed from a crawl space beneath the residence’s basement floor. Officers found two bags of fentanyl totaling approximately 6.3 grams and $1,620 in Manriquez’s left pants pocket. Manriquez admitted that he intended to distribute some of the fentanyl found on his person.

On January 8, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at Manriquez’s residence. Manriquez admitted that he struck a female guest in the side of her head with his fist during an argument and then left the residence before officers arrived. The officers executed a search warrant at Manriquez’s residence and found a Walther HK MP5 .22-caliber rifle, a Ruger .22-caliber pistol, parts to a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol, $4,680 and drug paraphernalia including a scale and aluminum foil with a white powder residue.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Manriquez was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his felony convictions for distribution of U-47700, an opioid, and distribution of U-47700 and furanyl fentanyl in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on November 1, 2019.

Manriquez is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White is prosecuting the case.