NRVNews
James, Brenda Phillips
Brenda Lee Phillips James, age 62 of Hiwassee passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born October 19, 1959 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the Juanita Alice Tabor Phillips Mullins and the late Garnett Lee Phillips. Brenda is survived by her. Husband – Joe David James...
NRVNews
Hancock, Samuel Wayne
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Samuel Wayne Hancock, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Sam was born in Floyd County to Reginald & Sylvia Hancock on September 26, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Hancock; and sister, Joyce Duncan.
NRVNews
Orange, Mattie Linkous
Mattie Josephine Linkous Orange, 88 of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Vicker on March 12, 1934 to the late Clinton E. and Nellie May Wheeling Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie E. Orange; brothers, Harry, Odell, Leon, H.B., and Allen Linkous; and sister, Dolly Whitlock.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Larry Oscar Burton
Age 68 of Dublin passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 17, 1954 in Bland, Virginia he was the son of the late Clarence Burton & Louise French. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Glen Viers and sister, Brenda Purdue.
NRVNews
Linkous, Howard Eugene
Howard Eugene (Gene) Linkous, 82, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Montgomery County on November 14, 1939 to the late Howard Essie and Edna Geneva Linkous. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Essie and Edna Geneva Linkous.
NRVNews
Smith, Larry Dexter
Larry Dexter Smith, age 71, was called home to heaven on October 2nd, 2022. Larry was a 1973 graduate of Virginia Tech and spent most of his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer for VA Tech Facilities. He was a dedicated Hokie fan. He blessed so many with his music...
NRVNews
Price, Pearl Agee
Pearl Agee Price, age 86, of Blacksburg, gained her angel wings, Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1936, to the late Frank and Flossie Agee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Avener Price, a sister, Belle Underwood, brother, Charles Agee. She is survived...
NRVNews
James III, Homer O.
Homer O. James, III of Dublin passed away September 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church Radford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
NRVNews
10/28: Ryan Perry live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for Ryan Perry playing Country Rock and Southern Rock! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Lazy Bulldog, Fat Bean Farm and Food Co, Dessert Bar, The Bet Box VA, Daddy Q’s BBQ & Country Cuisine, and Hot and Fresh Grill.
NRVNews
ACCE Bass Fishing Tournament Fundraiser
New River Community College Educational Foundation is hosting the 2022 Big ACCE Bass Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 to support Access to Community College Education (ACCE) at NRCC for Pulaski County students. The fishing tournament will be held at Claytor Lake State Park with launch at 7:30 a.m. or first...
NRVNews
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
NRVNews
10/8: Zak Saltz Band live at Sinkland Farms
Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to the farm after the Pumpkin Festival for the Zak Saltz Band (“ZSB”)! Gates open at 6pm. Enjoy drinks on the terrace with Food Trucks – Empanada Nirvana, Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts, Sam’s HotDog Stand, Aloha Eddie, Lazy Bulldog, The Cotton Candy Lab, The Tailgate, The Beet Box, and Double H Concessions.
NRVNews
10/15: Client Appreciation Celebration
Please join Town & Country Veterinary Clinic & Emergency Hospital celebrating 30 years of pet care excellence in the NRV! Saturday, October 15th from 10am to 2pm. Giveaways, food, music & more. 200 Central Ave NE. Christiansburg, VA 24073. (540) 382-5042.
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
NRVNews
Clark, Cheryl Annette
Cheryl Annette Clark, 63 of Pearisburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home. Cheryl was born on October 1, 1958, in Knoxville, TN and was the daughter of Doris Anne Doane Clark and the late James T. Clark, Sr. After her childhood in Tennessee, Cheryl moved...
NRVNews
10/8: Rockin’ Main Street in Christiansburg
This Saturday, the Town of Christiansburg is hosting Rockin’ Main Street, a fun-for-all event with live music from Merty & The Monumentals starting at 5 p.m. While SWVA favorite Miller Holler is making moves in Nashville, they’ll be back in Christiansburg for the night to rock the stage at 7 p.m. You’ll also find beer, wine, and food trucks at the event.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County YMCA temporarily closes its pool
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–With new renovations already begun at the Pulaski YMCA, Interim CEO Chris Ayers says they are temporarily shutting down their pool to further grow the facility. Ayers says the decision needed to be made because financially it was too expensive to leave open, especially when they...
pcpatriot.com
Fatality under investigation in Giles County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 5, 2022 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided and came to rest in the median. The driver of the pickup...
pcpatriot.com
Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse
This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
