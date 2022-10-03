Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
usf.edu
How Florida businesses and homeowners can get assistance with Hurricane Ian recovery
State officials on Wednesday announced several initiatives aimed at helping homeowners and business owners who have been impacted by damage from Hurricane Ian. In a news release, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said some programs will provide financial assistance, while others will help residents with cleanup and home repairs.
usf.edu
Migrant workers are likely vital to Florida's rebuild. But Hurricane Ian hit them too
Much of the rebuilding in Florida after Hurricane Ian will be done by migrant workers, but many of them right now feel overlooked by relief efforts — and demonized by Florida’s governor. Hurricane Ian sent almost five feet of storm surge into the trailer home neighborhoods of south...
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
Gov. DeSantis activates Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, providing loans for small businesses of agricultural production that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
Florida Department of Children and Families wait on approval for disaster snap benefits
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Children and Families is waiting on approval from the federal government for disaster snap benefits in the aftermath of Ian. The US Department of Agriculture runs the snap program. The state submitted a request to the federal agency asking for the approval of...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inaction puts $175M in state funds for local projects in limbo
Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Budget Commission last month approved $175 million for 238 local projects. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has essentially put a freeze on those funds, halting the money from being distributed. The budget signed by DeSantis authorizing the Local Support Grants states “the Executive Office of the...
usf.edu
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate at the state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her...
usf.edu
Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact
This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward. WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.
usf.edu
Visit Florida puts advertising on hold due to Hurricane Ian's damage
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have...
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
thefamuanonline.com
Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County
In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
WCJB
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to host job fair
A new date has been set for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services job fair.
BET
Devastated Black Communities In Florida Trying To Find Shelter, Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused major damage to the Florida gulf coast over the past week and it’s caused most communities to start the process of rebuilding. That’s particularly the case in Naples where on Friday (September 30), the City Council held a community meeting to discuss the need to “figure out a plan” for residents.
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
getnews.info
