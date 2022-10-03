ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

By Melissa Feito
usf.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery

The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

How Florida businesses and homeowners can get assistance with Hurricane Ian recovery

State officials on Wednesday announced several initiatives aimed at helping homeowners and business owners who have been impacted by damage from Hurricane Ian. In a news release, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said some programs will provide financial assistance, while others will help residents with cleanup and home repairs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Hurricane#Southwest Florida#Hurricane Ian
usf.edu

Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate at the state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact

This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward. WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Visit Florida puts advertising on hold due to Hurricane Ian's damage

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thefamuanonline.com

Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County

In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy