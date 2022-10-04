Capito Visits North Central WV Airport, Tours WVU Major Units Lab and Delivers Keynote Address

BRIDGEPORT/MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today made several stops in Harrison and Monongalia counties. First, Senator Capito visited the North Central West Virginia Airport where she participated in a roundtable discussion with local leaders to discuss ongoing projects and economic development efforts. Later, Senator Capito traveled to West Virginia University (WVU) where she toured the Major Units Lab and delivered the 2022 William N. Poundstone Lecture.

“North Central West Virginia Airport is playing a major role in future economic development and aerospace initiatives in West Virginia, which is why I have, and continue to, work hard to secure support to build a new terminal building, and expand flight services at CKB,” Senator Capito said. “It was great to join with local leaders, elected officials, and educational professionals today to talk about ways we can continue to foster growth at the airport and in the region. West Virginia has such a strong tradition of involvement in the aerospace industry, and I look forward to that continuing here in north central West Virginia.”

“We are thankful to have Senator Capito visit the CKB Airport today to discuss the future economic development in north central West Virginia. We also appreciate her continued support as we grow the airport. We welcomed the opportunity to update her on our ongoing projects that will continue to support the aerospace industry and commercial aviation in West Virginia,” North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said.

Later in the day, Senator Capito traveled to Morgantown where she toured WVU Major Units Laboratory, and delivered the 2022 William N. Poundstone Lecture to the WVU Department of Mining Engineering.

“WVU is a leader among many fields in our state, paving the way for research and development that moves our state forward. I was honored to deliver the 2022 William N. Poundstone Lecture this evening to students, staff, and facility in the Statler College, and see their Major Units Labs first hand. WVU continues to prove that work done here is on par, if not better, than any intuition in the nation, and I look forward to working together in our shared goal of serving West Virginia and our residents,” Senator Capito said.