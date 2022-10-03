ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, October 7, 2022

POLY PREP BREAKS GROUND ON NEW ARTS CENTER: Poly Prep Country Day School has formally broken ground on a $12 million Art Center that will add 10,000 sq. ft of rehearsal, exhibition and teaching space to its Dyker Heights campus. The Arts Center construction will expand Poly Prep’s mission and provide facilities to match its innovative programs in music, dance, drama, drawing, painting, ceramics and digital arts, and enable the school to deepen its longstanding relationships with community partners and local arts organizations including the Brooklyn Museum and the Elizabeth Streb Dance Company and visiting artists-in-residence.
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Equal Justice Committee already making an impact on legal community

Though the court’s new Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee (EJC) is not even a year old it has quickly made a name for itself in the Brooklyn legal community. The EJC is a group of judges and court employees that was formed in November 2021 under the auspices of Hon. Edwina Mendelson, deputy chief administrative judge for Justice Initiatives, to help ensure that people coming into the Brooklyn courts were treated fairly. That includes everyone working in the building, be they a judge, court attorney, or court officer, or just coming in as a juror, defendant or litigant.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Sept. ’22 NYPD citywide crime stats: Shootings down in Brooklyn

The NYPD released Friday new citywide crime statistics, announcing that its strategy of “precision-policing” and initiatives to curb gun violence have caused a decrease in the amount of shooting victims and murders through the first nine months of 2022 compared to the period in 2021. The NYPD reports...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The rippling rhythms began in Brooklyn

The radio comedienne Jane Ace had a signature line. When surprised by something she’d announce, “You could have knocked me over with a fender.” Such was my reaction to finding out that my second cousin, band leader Shep Fields, was a Brooklyn boy. Surprising too, was that Fields was born a Feldman.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

'Aliens' in neon bodysuits assault teens on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a bizarre subway attack and robbery involving a group of women wearing tight full-body neon green unitards. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the Times Square subway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

