Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Local filmmaker’s work has special showing at treasured Bay Ridge theater
BAY RIDGE — Brooklyn history and American history converged on Wednesday as Bay Ridge’s storied Alpine Cinema hosted a special showing of “Union,” a Civil War film which local resident Whitney Hamilton both directed and starred in. The film, a 20-year labor of love for Hamilton,...
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, October 7, 2022
POLY PREP BREAKS GROUND ON NEW ARTS CENTER: Poly Prep Country Day School has formally broken ground on a $12 million Art Center that will add 10,000 sq. ft of rehearsal, exhibition and teaching space to its Dyker Heights campus. The Arts Center construction will expand Poly Prep’s mission and provide facilities to match its innovative programs in music, dance, drama, drawing, painting, ceramics and digital arts, and enable the school to deepen its longstanding relationships with community partners and local arts organizations including the Brooklyn Museum and the Elizabeth Streb Dance Company and visiting artists-in-residence.
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Equal Justice Committee already making an impact on legal community
Though the court’s new Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee (EJC) is not even a year old it has quickly made a name for itself in the Brooklyn legal community. The EJC is a group of judges and court employees that was formed in November 2021 under the auspices of Hon. Edwina Mendelson, deputy chief administrative judge for Justice Initiatives, to help ensure that people coming into the Brooklyn courts were treated fairly. That includes everyone working in the building, be they a judge, court attorney, or court officer, or just coming in as a juror, defendant or litigant.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Sept. ’22 NYPD citywide crime stats: Shootings down in Brooklyn
The NYPD released Friday new citywide crime statistics, announcing that its strategy of “precision-policing” and initiatives to curb gun violence have caused a decrease in the amount of shooting victims and murders through the first nine months of 2022 compared to the period in 2021. The NYPD reports...
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The rippling rhythms began in Brooklyn
The radio comedienne Jane Ace had a signature line. When surprised by something she’d announce, “You could have knocked me over with a fender.” Such was my reaction to finding out that my second cousin, band leader Shep Fields, was a Brooklyn boy. Surprising too, was that Fields was born a Feldman.
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Poly Prep breaks ground on arts center
DYKER HEIGHTS — Poly Prep Country Day School, Brooklyn’s largest independent co-educational day school, has formally broken ground on a $12 million Art Center. The project, initially started in 2012, is now officially underway to add 10,000 sq. ft of rehearsal, exhibition and teaching space to its Dyker Heights campus.
fox5ny.com
'Aliens' in neon bodysuits assault teens on NYC subway train
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a bizarre subway attack and robbery involving a group of women wearing tight full-body neon green unitards. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in the Times Square subway...
Bloods gang witness said caller sounded ‘like a Soprano, like a Goodfella’
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An admitted member of the Bloods gang testified Tuesday in a federal “murder-for-hire” trial that a “caucasian man” told another gang member over the phone that, “this needs to be done as soon as possible.” Kalik McFarlane, 40, who made a recent government deal to cooperate, wore a yellow prison jumpsuit when […]
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
