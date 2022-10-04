Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Ian flooding blocks access to Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. - Lake Monroe, which is part of the St. Johns River system, is at record high levels. Because of the unprecedented flooding, access to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is blocked. CEO Richard Glover tells FOX 35 News that the animals are ok and cared for while staff waits for the water to recede.
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
WESH
Sewage bubbling up and into yards in Winter Park neighborhood
WINTER PARK, Fla. — On South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park, there is a stinky and unsanitary situation going on. Sewage water is bubbling up from the manhole covers and floating onto peoples' front and back yards. Some neighbors are telling WESH that sewage came up through their toilet and into the house.
WESH
Homes near Seminole County lake only accessible by boat due to record flooding
GENEVA, Fla. — Days after the storm passed, families across Central Florida are now dealing with record flooding. On Jungle Road in Geneva near Lake Harney, dozens of homes there remain flooded out and many remain under feet of water. People who live there can only access their homes by boat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford flooding continues nearly a week after Ian's landfall
The St. Johns River was expected to crest on Wednesday but that timing has been revised. The water is so deep in some neighborhoods that residents are parking cars blocks away and taking canoes back to their homes. There is also increased sightings of wildlife, such as alligators.
WESH
Part of Lake Jesup shore disappears as homes flood after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For many right now, boats are more about basic transportation than recreation. Many near Lake Jesup are navigating water to get home. "Last night, it wasn't that bad, you can see where it's creeping up. Yesterday, it was right there where the weeds stop. That's where it was yesterday and now it's up to here, trying to join that canal,” Don Kinch said.
fox35orlando.com
Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Ian flooding leaves hundreds of families homeless after Orlando apartments destroyed
ORLANDO, Fla. - Around 200 families at an apartment complex flooded in Orlando say they're without a home and don't know what to do. "All my furniture, food, clothing, everything I own. It’s gone. Everything is gone," says Miriam Alicea. Her apartment flooded during Hurricane Ian. "I thought I was going to drown it's sad."
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
click orlando
Paris Banh Mi set to open new Altamonte Springs location. Here are the details
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Orlando-based chain Paris Banh Mi is getting ready to open a new location in Altamonte Springs. The new store sits at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd., Suite 1210. The location is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m, according to a post on Facebook.
WESH
More Central Floridians expected to evacuate along St. Johns River as floodwaters rise
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are still rising in Central Florida and are expected to get worse in the coming days. Seminole County is warning people to brace for the water levels on the St. Johns River to get even higher. People are parking their vehicles on the side...
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
click orlando
City officials announce updates for Altamonte Springs following Hurricane Ian
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs city officials announced a list of updates for public amenities Tuesday as crews continue to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Among the updates, officials provided the following list of openings and closures for city parks and centers. Openings. The city library...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
Comments / 0