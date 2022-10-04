ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Ian flooding blocks access to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. - Lake Monroe, which is part of the St. Johns River system, is at record high levels. Because of the unprecedented flooding, access to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is blocked. CEO Richard Glover tells FOX 35 News that the animals are ok and cared for while staff waits for the water to recede.
SANFORD, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sewage bubbling up and into yards in Winter Park neighborhood

WINTER PARK, Fla. — On South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park, there is a stinky and unsanitary situation going on. Sewage water is bubbling up from the manhole covers and floating onto peoples' front and back yards. Some neighbors are telling WESH that sewage came up through their toilet and into the house.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford flooding continues nearly a week after Ian's landfall

The St. Johns River was expected to crest on Wednesday but that timing has been revised. The water is so deep in some neighborhoods that residents are parking cars blocks away and taking canoes back to their homes. There is also increased sightings of wildlife, such as alligators.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Part of Lake Jesup shore disappears as homes flood after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For many right now, boats are more about basic transportation than recreation. Many near Lake Jesup are navigating water to get home. "Last night, it wasn't that bad, you can see where it's creeping up. Yesterday, it was right there where the weeds stop. That's where it was yesterday and now it's up to here, trying to join that canal,” Don Kinch said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rising St. Johns River now just feet away from Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole Blvd. runs alongside Lake Monroe from Interstate 4 to Downtown Sanford. Next to the boulevard is the Sanford River Walk. Both the roadway and the popular biking and jogging path are underwater. Lake Monroe is just one of the many lakes that make up the St....
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'

Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL

